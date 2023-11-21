800 OTT release: When, where to watch Muttiah Muralitharan biopic online

800 OTT release: Sports biopics have become an extremely popular genre as of late. Films like Dangal, Mary Kom, and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag have earned rave reviews and become box-office hits, earning big numbers commercially. Add cricket to that and it becomes a sure-shot recipe for success. That has been the case with films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and 83. Keeping this in mind, another sports biopic is set to grace the small screens. 800, the biopic based on the life of Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan is set to make its OTT debut soon. If you wish to watch the film from the comfort of your home, know when, and where to 800 online.

800 OTT release: Plot, Cast, and more

800 is an Indian Tamil-language biographical sports film which is based on the life of Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan. The film focuses on his journey from humble beginnings in Kandy, Sri Lanka, to becoming one of the greatest spinners the world has ever seen. Muralitharan holds the record for the most wickets in international cricket and has been inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

800 stars Madhur Mittal, Mahima Nambiar, Naren, Naaser, Vela Ramamurthy, Riythvika, Arul Das, Hari Krishnan, and Sharath Lohithaswa in notable roles. It is written by M.S. Sripathy and Shehan Karunatilaka, and directed by M.S. Sripathy. The film is produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Vivek Rangachari.

800 was released in theaters on October 6, 2023, and has been made on a budget of approximately Rs. 10 Cr. The official trailer of the film was released on YouTube on September 14, and it has amassed 2 million views and 12000 likes. After spending more than a month at the box office, the OTT release of 800 has been revealed.

800 OTT release: When, where to watch online

800 will premiere on Jio Cinema on December 2. Originally shot in Tamil language, the film will also be available to stream in Telugu, Hindi, and English. Therefore, if you wish to watch 800 from the comfort of your home, then you'll be able to do so starting December 2 on Jio Cinema. It will be available for viewing without the need for any subscription!