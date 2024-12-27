Top 5 WhatsApp privacy and safety features you need to know
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 27, 2024
Know how WhatsApp ensure users' privacy and safety with these top 5 features.
WhatsApp has become one of the mainstream platforms in India that enables users to stay connected with friends and family.
With growing dependency on messaging and social media apps, it's very crucial for companies to provide strengthened privacy features.
Therefore, to maintain users' privacy and keep them safe, here are the top 5 WhatsApp safety features that you must know.
Disappearing Messages, View Once, Hidden Online presence: These features enable users to take charge of their digital footprint for sensitive information.
Two-Step Verification: This feature ensures that no one can log in to your WhatsApp account till you give access or permission.
Meta Verified: This is one of the most trusted features, allowing users to effortlessly communicate with brands without worrying about getting into scams.
Block and Report feature: This feature enables users to block and report unknown or scam numbers.
End-to-End Encryption: This is one of the crucial WhatsApp features which keeps the user conversations private and no one can access the contents, not even WhatsApp.
