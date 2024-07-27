WhatsApp Meta AI upgrades: Know what new AI features have been introduced
Jul 27, 2024
Meta to introduce new WhatsApp AI features including Meta Llama 3.1, check details.
WhatsApp will soon get a major AI boost with new features to Meta AI integrations. This will allow users to experience advanced AI features within the app.
Meta on Tuesday made a major announcement that it will be integrating new AI features such as image generation and multilingual support.
The tech giant announced the instant messaging app WhatsApp will support Meta AI in 22 countries.
Therefore, it is integrating multi-lingual support to the AI assistant for languages such as French, German, Hindi, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish languages instead of only English.
Meta has also integrated a feature called “Imagine Me” which will allow users to generate any image in different themes just like Oppo’s AI Studio.
However, for starters, the Imagine Me feature will only be available for users in the US.
Another AI feature is coming to WhatsApp called the Imagine Edit, enabling users to edit the AI-generated image.
Lastly, users can also explore the newly launched Meta Llama 3.1 405B AI model.
