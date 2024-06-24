Top 7 breathtaking images of celestial wonders captured by NASA WEBB Space Telescope
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jun 24, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA
A vibrant star-forming region reveals layers of orange, red, and blue gas and dust. A bright star casts an hourglass shadow amidst intricate patterns. Sparkling lights with distinctive diffraction spikes dot the cosmic canvas.
Photo Credit: NASA
Behold the Crab Nebula's intricate beauty: glowing yellow and green curtains surround an oval shell adorned with mottled filaments. Thin blue ribbons curl within, encircling a faint, wispy ring of blue. Colours of blue, green, purple, and white shimmer throughout.
Photo Credit: NASA
Hundreds of celestial objects, varied in colour and shape, scatter against the dark backdrop of space. Clusters of red blobs, fuzzy masses, discs, and spirals create a mesmerising tableau. Green circles highlight eighty-three smaller objects, scattered randomly.
Photo Credit: NASA
On a dark canvas, bluish-green gas jets emanate from stars, resembling watercolour strokes. Labelled "Jets," these structures are accompanied by pink, glowing "Disks" of dust and gas. Delicate textures and colours create a celestial artwork.
Photo Credit: NASA
A dense spherical cluster of stars dominates the frame, with bright white stars at its core and large yellow stars scattered around. Visible diffraction spikes add a stellar touch to the black background.
Photo Credit: NASA
A fiery nebula, predominantly red and orange, hosts a spinning top-like structure of blue and white clouds. An electric blue outline defines the shape around a brilliant white neutron star. A jet of matter streams downward, reminiscent of hot steam.
Photo Credit: NASA
Thousands of galaxies of various shapes and colours fill the deep space backdrop. A foreground star with diffraction spikes anchors the lower left, while a highlighted area reveals a bluish-red banana-shaped blob, labelled "JADES GS z 14.0."