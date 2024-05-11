Upgrading to an Apple iPhone this summer? Here are 5 things to consider
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published May 11, 2024
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Planning to get an iPhone? Know what 5 things to consider when buying an iPhone.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Apple iPhone comes under the premium range of smartphones with a hefty price. Therefore, it should be bought with careful consideration.
Photo Credit: Reuters
There are several iPhones available in the market from the new generation of the iPhone 15 series to the iPhone 12 model.
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, here are 5 things you must consider when buying an iPhone this year.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The first thing you need to consider is the display sizes as many prefer bigger and smaller screens. With the currently available device, you can either opt for a 6.7-inch or 6.1-inch display.
Photo Credit: Apple
The next important thing about the iPhone is its camera. The iPhone Pro models have better cameras than the iPhone non-pro models. Therefore, make your choice accordingly.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The next thing is the screen refresh rate, several Android smartphones offer 120Hz refresh rate. However, only iPhone Pro models come with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Photo Credit: Apple
Now, comes the battery life all iPhone models have different battery capacities. Therefore, carefully consider reading the specs.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Lastly, the important thing iPhone buyers should consider is the storage capacity as Apple offers up to 1TB storage.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 15 price gets a huge discount on Flipkart: Check latest deals
iPhone 13 price drop: Get a massive 19% discount on Amazon - check Rs. 44250 exchange offer too
Get iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in minutes with Blinkit's Doorstep Delivery
iPhone 15, Samsung S24 and more: Top 10 world’s best-selling smartphones of 2024
View more