Upgrading to an Apple iPhone this summer? Here are 5 things to consider

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 11, 2024
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Planning to get an iPhone? Know what 5 things to consider when buying an iPhone. 

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Apple iPhone comes under the premium range of smartphones with a hefty price. Therefore,  it should be bought with careful consideration.

Photo Credit: Reuters

There are several iPhones available in the market from the new generation of the iPhone 15 series to the iPhone 12 model.

Photo Credit: Apple

Therefore, here are 5 things you must consider when buying an iPhone this year.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

The first thing you need to consider is the display sizes as many prefer bigger and smaller screens. With the currently available device, you can either opt for a 6.7-inch or 6.1-inch display.

Photo Credit: Apple

The next important thing about the iPhone is its camera. The iPhone Pro models have better cameras than the iPhone non-pro models. Therefore, make your choice accordingly.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

The next thing is the screen refresh rate, several Android smartphones offer 120Hz refresh rate. However, only iPhone Pro models come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Photo Credit: Apple

Now, comes the battery life all iPhone models have different battery capacities. Therefore, carefully consider reading the specs.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Lastly, the important thing iPhone buyers should consider is the storage capacity as Apple offers up to 1TB storage. 

Check related web stories:
iPhone 15 price gets a huge discount on Flipkart: Check latest deals
iPhone 13 price drop: Get a massive 19% discount on Amazon - check Rs. 44250 exchange offer too
Get iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in minutes with Blinkit's Doorstep Delivery
iPhone 15, Samsung S24 and more: Top 10 world’s best-selling smartphones of 2024
View more