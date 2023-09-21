Vikram lander sleep: 1 day to go for ISRO to restart Chandrayan-3 mission on Moon and do India proud
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 21, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO
ISRO will attempt to activate Vikram Lander on the Moon from its long sleep tomorrow, September 22, 2023, as per schedule.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Now, it's finally time to wake Vikram Lander from its sleep mode as the Sun is starting to rise on the south pole and ISRO scientists are trying to establish communication.
Photo Credit: ISRO
As the sun rises, the Vikram Lander will be able to charge its batteries through solar panels. However, it also depends on the current condition of the lander and there is a big question as to whether it survived the lunar night.
Photo Credit: ISRO
To survive at -200 degrees on the Moon would have been challenging for the Vikram lander, making the activation process doubtful as well as unlikely.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Still, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is now hoping for a miracle to happen as they will be trying to bring Vikram Lander back to life. If the Sun charges its batteries and everything else is fine, Vikram will come back to life.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The activation of the lander will become an additional achievement for ISRO and the Chandrayaan-3 mission can be extended further.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The date September 22 was decided based on the maximum sunlight on the Moon’s south pole. This will also give time to lander to improve its operational conditions for the activation.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Experts say that there is a high possibility of battery damage and this can stop Vikram lander from recharging itself. However, we’ll have to wait for the official announcement.
Photo Credit: ISRO
As we hope for the successful awakening of the Vikram lander, the Chandrayaan-3 mission has already completed its desired objectives within 14 days.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Even if the Vikram lander does not perform a miracle and does not wake up, then too it will not be a disappointment as the Chandrayaan-3 mission has exceeded its expectations and has already provided shocking facts about the lunar surface.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Now, in just 1 day we’ll get to know if the Chandrayaan-3 mission officially ends or if there is more to come.