Vivo V30 price cut to
₹
31,999: Check new deal offers, specs, availability and more
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 01, 2024
Photo Credit: Vivo
Vivo has reduced the price of the Vivo V30 smartphone. The updated price offers a new value for customers looking to purchase this device.
Photo Credit: Vivo
The Vivo V30 is available in three variants and now costs Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and Rs. 35,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.
Photo Credit: Vivo
Customers can avail a Flat 10% instant cashback with select partners. Additional benefits include the Vivo V-Shield Protection Plan and 8 months no-cost EMI for the 8GB + 128GB variant.
Photo Credit: Vivo
Vivo V30 Availability: The new price is effective from August 1. The Vivo V30 is available on Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and at various retail stores.
Photo Credit: Vivo
Vivo V30 Features: The Vivo V30 comes with a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The device is available in three colours: Andaman Blue, Classic Black, and Peacock Green.
Photo Credit: Vivo
The Vivo V30 features a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It also includes Vivo's Studio Quality Aura Light for enhanced photo quality.
Photo Credit: Vivo
Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, offering efficient performance. It includes a 5000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging.
Photo Credit: Vivo
The Vivo V30 runs Android 14 with FunTouchOS 14, which provides consumers with an up-to-date software experience.
