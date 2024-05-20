Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launch: 7 things to know about India’s most powerful foldable smartphone
Published May 20, 2024
Photo Credit: Vivo
Know all the details about the upcoming slimmest foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro.
Photo Credit: Vivo
The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro recently debuted in China and now it will soon launch in India with similar specifications and features.
Photo Credit: Vivo
The upcoming Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is co-engineered with ZEISS and supports Zeiss-branded cameras and colors.
Photo Credit: Vivo
The smartphone is expected to feature a triple camera setup with a 50MP main camera, 64MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide camera.
Photo Credit: Vivo
On the front, the smartphone may support a 32MP selfie camera.
Photo Credit: Vivo
The smartphone is rumoured to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor for powerful performance and AI-powered features.
Photo Credit: Vivo
It will likely support a 5700mAh battery with 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.
Photo Credit: Vivo
The X Fold 3 Pro may come with a 6.53-inch cover display and an 8.03-inch primary 2K E7 AMOLED display.
Photo Credit: Vivo
The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is expected to launch in the premium market segment in India. However, the launch date is yet to be announced.
