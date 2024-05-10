Weekend OTT binge watchlist: Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life to All of Us Strangers and more to stream online
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published May 10, 2024
Craving a movie or show this weekend? Look no further! Here are some of the latest releases on OTT platforms to keep you entertained.
Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: Prithviraj Sukumaran stars in this Malayalam survival drama based on a true story. Najeeb, an Indian migrant worker in Saudi Arabia, ends up working as a goatherd in harsh conditions. It is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Aavesham: Fahadh Faasil leads this Malayalam action comedy. Three college students befriend a gangster to teach their senior a lesson, but things go awry. You can catch Aavesham Amazon Prime Video.
Undekhi: Season 3 - The crime drama Undekhi returns for season 3. The Atwal family faces new threats as they try to identify their enemy and maintain their power. The series is streaming on Sony LIV.
All of Us Strangers: This fantasy romance follows a screenwriter who returns to his childhood home to heal from past trauma. A mysterious opportunity awaits him. You can binge watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Bodkin: A dark comedy thriller set in Ireland. An American podcaster and his assistant investigate a cold case from years ago, uncovering shocking secrets. This dark comedy thriller is streaming only on Netflix.
So many choices! From true stories to dark comedies, these shows and movies will keep you entertained all weekend long.