Weekend OTT watch list: From Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Godzilla x Kong to Heeramandi The Diamond Bazaar
It's that time again - the weekend, and streaming platforms are packed with fresh releases to keep you entertained. Whether you're in the mood for romance, action, or drama, there's something waiting for you. Here's what's hot on your favourite streaming platforms.
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: The romantic comedy "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, is now streaming. Directed by Laxman Utekar, this hit film was loved by audiences last year. Streaming on JioCinema.
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire: This year's Hollywood blockbuster "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" is packed with epic action. Despite mixed reviews, it was a box office hit, grossing around Rs. 1700 crores worldwide in its opening weekend. Streaming on Amazon Prime
Baahubali: Crown of Blood: Dive into the animated prequel to the blockbuster "Baahubali." "Baahubali: Crown of Blood" explores the early adventures of Amarendra Baahubali and Bhallaladeva. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar
Mother of the Bride: Looking for a feel-good movie? "Mother of the Bride" is a heartwarming romantic comedy that explores family dynamics during wedding preparations. Streaming only on Netflix
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar: Immerse yourself in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama "Heeramandi," set against the backdrop of India's freedom movement. Streaming on Netflix.
With these exciting options, your weekend binge-watching session is all set to be a memorable one. Happy streaming!