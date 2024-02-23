Weekend OTT watchlist: From Poacher to Malaikottai Vaaliban: Know what to stream online

In search of a weekend OTT watchlist? Know what you can watch this weekend from the comfort of your home.

The weekend is almost here and you must be in search of what to binge-watch this weekend.

Check out the list of the latest OTT releases which you can watch this weekend.

Poacher: It is a Malayalam-language crime web series that stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in leading roles with Alia Bhatt as executive producer.

Poacher is released today, February 23 on Amazon Prime Video. It has a total of eight episodes.

Malaikottai Vaaliban: It is a Malayalam historical drama film featuring Mohanlal, Hareesh Peradi, Danish Sait, Manikandan R. Achari, and more.

You can stream Malaikottai Vaaliban online on Disney Plus Hotstar starting today, February 23.

Antony: It is a Malayalam-language action drama film starring, Joju George, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Nyla Usha in notable roles.

The film is already available on Amazon Prime Video and now it is releasing on Aha today, February 23.

