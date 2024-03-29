Weekend OTT watchlist: Patna Shuklla to Inspector Rishi, know what to stream online
Check out the Weekend OTT watchlist and stream the latest films and web series online from the comfort of your home.
Patna Shuklla: Watch the new courtroom drama series starring Raveena Tandon which unveils the secrets of education scams.
You can watch Patna Shuklla online on Disney+ Hotstar from March 29, 2024.
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma’s most popular comedy series will now stream on the OTT platform.
Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show from the comfort of your home from March 30, 2024, on Netflix.
Inspector Rishi: This series is a perfect blend of crime and horror. The Tamil web series stars Naveen Chandra, Sunainaa, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathnam, and more.
Watch Inspector Rishi on Amazon Prime Video from March 29, 2024.
Lover: If you want to watch something subtle and soothing, the romantic drama is one for you. The film stars K Manikandan and Sri Gouri Priya in the leading roles.
You can watch Lover from the comfort of your home on Disney+Hotstar as it has already started streaming.
Premalu: It is a Malayalam-language romantic comedy film in which the lead character struggles to choose between two partners.
Premalu will be available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar from March 29, 2024.
