What are geomagnetic storms and how they impact Starlink Satellite- 5 things to know

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 13, 2024
Know how the recent geomagnetic storms affected the Starlink Satellites. 

Over the weekend, the biggest geomagnetic storm was reported by the Space Weather Prediction Center.

These geomagnetic storms are the powerful eruptions from the Sun’s outer atmosphere, the corona.

With greater intensity, these solar storms have the power to impact space satellites, solar wind, currents, plasma, and Earth’s magnetosphere.

In a recent post, Elon Musk shared concerns over the geomagnetic storms affecting the Starlink Satellite.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said that the powerful geomagnetic storms could impact Starlink’s navigation systems, power grids,  and satellite navigation.

Out of 7500 satellites orbiting Earth, Starlink owns the major 60 percent of all operational satellites.

Therefore, the  Starlink Satellites were in immense danger. Elon Musk said, “Starlink satellites are under a lot of pressure, but holding up so far.”

Furthermore, due to the solar storm, northern lights or Aurora were also seen on the Gulf Coast on Friday night.

