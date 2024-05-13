What are geomagnetic storms and how they impact Starlink Satellite- 5 things to know
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published May 13, 2024
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Know how the recent geomagnetic storms affected the Starlink Satellites.
Photo Credit: MASA
Over the weekend, the biggest geomagnetic storm was reported by the Space Weather Prediction Center.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
These geomagnetic storms are the powerful eruptions from the Sun’s outer atmosphere, the corona.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
With greater intensity, these solar storms have the power to impact space satellites, solar wind, currents, plasma, and Earth’s magnetosphere.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
In a recent post, Elon Musk shared concerns over the geomagnetic storms affecting the Starlink Satellite.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said that the powerful geomagnetic storms could impact Starlink’s navigation systems, power grids, and satellite navigation.
Photo Credit: NASA
Out of 7500 satellites orbiting Earth, Starlink owns the major 60 percent of all operational satellites.
Photo Credit: NASA
Therefore, the Starlink Satellites were in immense danger. Elon Musk said, “Starlink satellites are under a lot of pressure, but holding up so far.”
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Furthermore, due to the solar storm, northern lights or Aurora were also seen on the Gulf Coast on Friday night.
