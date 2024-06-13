Xiaomi Air Fryer 6L launched at Rs.5999: Check out specs, features and more
Xiaomi unveiled its new Air Fryer 6L with advanced features and a premium design, check details.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
During the launch of Xiaomi 14 Civi, the company also announced the new Air Fryer 6L in India at a very affordable price.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Xiaomi Air Fryer offers a 6-litre capacity, a 9-blade fan, 360° hot air circulation, touch controls, and more.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Air Fryer could be easily shifted from 6L to 3-litre capacity with the help of a height-adjustable tray.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Air Fryer offers quick pre-sets for 6 recipes like chicken wings, an 8-inch pizza, french fries, yogurt, and tarts.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
It comes with an effective temperature sensor called NTC (negative temperature coefficient) and provides up to 200°C.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Xiaomi Air Fryer 6L is compatible with glass, ceramic, stainless steel, and aluminium containers.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Xiaomi Air Fryer 6L is priced at Rs.6999. However, you can avail up to a span class='webrupee'₹/span1000 discount with ICICI Bank Card transactions.
