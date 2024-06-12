Xiaomi 14 Civi launched: 8 things to know about this camera smartphone at
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Xiaomi 14 Civi is finally unveiled in India, know what it has in store for the users.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Xiaomi 14 Civi was announced today with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB RAM.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The smartphone features a 6.55-inch quad-curved 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Xiaomi 14 Civi comes with a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP Leica Summilux primary camera, a 50MP Leica portrait telephoto with 2x optical zoom, and a 12MP Leica ultra-wide camera.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The smartphone also sports a 32MP AI dual camera setup.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Xiaomi 14 Civi comes in three striking colours: Cruise Blue, Matcha Green, and Shadow Black.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The device is available in two storage variants: 8GB RAM+256GB and 12GB+512GB.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Xiaomi 14 Civi comes at a starting price of Rs.42999. However, with a bank discount, you can get Rs.3000 off.
