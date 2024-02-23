Amazon is offering a whopping 26 pct discount on iPhone 14 Plus: Check offers here
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Feb 23, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Check out this huge discount available on iPhone 14 Plus on Amazon. You can also take advantage of exchange offers.
Photo Credit: Apple
Want to buy iPhone with greater storage but prices do not meet your budget? Then, Amazon is providing a huge discount on the iPhone 14 Plus 512GB variant.
Photo Credit: Apple
Amazon has drastically dropped the price of the iPhone 14 Plus, giving buyers a chance to get the device at a reasonable price.
Buy here!
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 14 Plus is priced at Rs.119900 for the 512GB storage variant, however, you can get it for Rs. 88999 on Amazon.
Photo Credit: Apple
This means that iPhone buyers can grab a 26 percent discount on the iPhone 14 Plus.
Photo Credit: Apple
To further reduce the price, you can also take advantage of the exchange offer.
Photo Credit: Apple
With exchange offers, you can get up to Rs.27000 off by just trading your old smartphone.
Photo Credit: Apple
However, the exchange value will be set based on your old smartphone model and working conditions.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
Also, enter your area pincode to check if the exchange offer is available at your location or not.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 15 price drop: Get a huge 11% discount on Amazon now - check deal
Apple launches Sports app for iPhone; Now check real-time scores and sports stats
iPhone 16 redesign leaked; spatial video may force return to iPhone 12-like specs
iPhone 16 tipped to get better mics, boosting Siri’s AI capabilities; Know what’s coming
View more