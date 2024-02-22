Apple launches Sports app for iPhone; Now check real-time scores and sports stats

Apple has launched a new app tailored for sports enthusiasts, appropriately named Apple Sports. This free app, exclusively available for iPhone users, promises to provide real-time scores, stats, and more, all presented with an emphasis on speed and simplicity. With its user-friendly interface crafted by Apple, the app aims to offer a personalized experience by prioritizing users' favorite leagues and teams.

Apple Sports app: Details

Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Services, expressed the company's intention behind Apple Sports, stating, "We created Apple Sports to give sports fans what they want — an app that delivers incredibly fast access to scores and stats." Available for free download in the App Store, the app caters to users in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada.

Currently, Apple Sports covers a range of popular leagues that are in season, including MLS, NBA, NCAA basketball (men's and women's), NHL, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Liga MX, Ligue 1, Premier League, and Serie A. However, the app plans to expand its coverage to include additional leagues such as MLB, NFL, NCAAF, NWSL, and WNBA as their upcoming seasons kick off.

The app offers users the ability to personalize their experience by selecting their favorite teams, tournaments, and leagues. Users can easily navigate through scores and upcoming games, delve into play-by-play information, team stats, lineup details, and even explore live betting odds. For those eager to watch games live, Apple Sports seamlessly integrates with the Apple TV app, providing direct access to live games from Apple and connected streaming apps.

Apple Sports also ensures synchronization with favorites selected within the My Sports experience, including within the Apple TV app and Apple News.

Available in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada, with support for English, French, and Spanish where available, Apple Sports is compatible with all iPhone models running iOS 17.2 or later.

With its focus on delivering a streamlined and personalized sports experience, Apple Sports is poised to become a go-to destination for sports fans looking to stay updated on their favorite teams and leagues, all within the convenience of their iPhones.

