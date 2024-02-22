 iPhone 16 tipped to get better mics, boosting Siri’s AI capabilities; Know what’s coming | Mobile News

iPhone 16 tipped to get better mics, boosting Siri’s AI capabilities; Know what’s coming

The iPhone 16 series could feature enhanced microphones with a higher signal-to-noise ratio, which could give the AI capabilities of Siri a major boost, a report suggests.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 22 2024, 14:51 IST
Siri on iPhone
Check Apple's next step in AI Integration, with enhanced mics boosting Siri’s AI capabilities on the iPhone 16. (Unsplash)
Siri on iPhone
Check Apple's next step in AI Integration, with enhanced mics boosting Siri’s AI capabilities on the iPhone 16. (Unsplash)

The upcoming iPhone 16 series is expected to usher in a new era of artificial intelligence (AI) integration courtesy of iOS 18, which rumored to introduce a slew of AI features. Among the enhancements, the top-end iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro are anticipated to showcase exclusive AI capabilities, potentially centered around the optimization of Siri. To complement this advancement, reports suggest that Apple will equip the iPhone 16 line with superior microphones compared to its predecessors.

Improved Microphone Technology

According to Jeff Pu (via MacRumors), an analyst at Haitong International Securities, the microphones in the iPhone 16 series are set to deliver a higher signal-to-noise ratio than those found in the current iPhone 15 models. This upgrade aims to enhance voice clarity, enabling Siri to better understand commands and provide more accurate responses. With an anticipated overhaul of Siri's AI capabilities, the improved microphones are poised to elevate the user experience significantly.

Validation from Previous Reports

This revelation echoes earlier claims made by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who highlighted similar advancements in microphone technology late last year. Kuo emphasized that all variants of the iPhone 16 lineup, including the standard iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, would feature upgraded microphones. Additionally, Kuo suggested that these microphones would boast enhanced water resistance, aligning with Apple's commitment to durability and performance.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Impact on User Experience

While improved microphones could enhance voice calls, the primary focus appears to be on optimizing Siri's functionality through AI-driven upgrades. Consequently, users may need an iPhone 16 device to fully experience the potential of iOS 18's AI features, despite their integration into the operating system itself. As Apple continues to innovate in the realm of AI, the iPhone 16's microphones signify a strategic step toward delivering an immersive and intuitive user experience.

While these reports warrant cautious optimism, the credibility of the sources lends credence to the potential advancements in microphone technology for the iPhone 16 series. As the launch date approaches, users can anticipate discovering the true extent of the iPhone 16's capabilities, including its enhanced microphones.

Also read other top stories today:

Demand for Deepfake regulation! Artificial intelligence experts and industry executives, including ‘AI godfather' Yoshua Bengio, have signed an open letter calling for more regulation around the creation of deepfakes. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Sora raises fears! Since OpenAI rolled out its text-to-video AI generation platform, leading content creators are fearing if they are the latest professionals about to be replaced by algorithms. Check all the details here.

Microsoft to build a home-grown processor! Microsoft has become a customer of Intel's made-to-order chip business. The company will use Intel's 18A manufacturing technology to make a forthcoming chip that the software maker designed in-house. Read all about it here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Feb, 14:51 IST
Home Mobile News iPhone 16 tipped to get better mics, boosting Siri’s AI capabilities; Know what’s coming
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Lady Gaga
Fortnite Festival Season 2 brings Lady Gaga to the stage! New instruments, jam tracks coming too
Xbox Games
Best Xbox Games: 10 Ultimate Gaming Collection
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaks roundup: Everything we know about the next Grand Theft Auto game
Alienware, gaming monitors
Dell and Alienware launch groundbreaking QD-OLED gaming monitors in India
Ubisoft Skull and Bones
Ubisoft's Skull and Bones sets sail: A new era in pirate gaming begins

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets