iPhone 16 redesign leaked; spatial video may force return to iPhone 12-like specs

Exciting leaks have emerged online, shedding light on the likely iPhone 16 redesign. The leak suggests Apple may go back to the older iPhone 12 aesthetic. Shared by the reliable tipster Majin Bu, the recently revealed images showcase iPhone 16 molds and mockups, unveiling a departure from the diagonal dual-camera arrangement seen in recent iPhone generations. The new design leans towards a sleek vertical layout.

A Shift in Camera Layout

Just days ago, Majin Bu teased the iPhone 16 camera module on Twitter, revealing two stacked cutouts. This design choice echoes Apple's previous venture with the iPhone 12, deviating from the diagonal camera setup used in subsequent models. Upon closer inspection of the mockups, a smaller cutout adjacent to the camera hints at the probable location for the iPhone 16's LED flash, though no other significant design changes are readily apparent, Tom's Guide reported.

Spatial Video Across iPhone 16 Series

The move to a vertically stacked camera arrangement could be strategic, especially considering Apple's push to enable spatial video and photo capture, a feature introduced with iOS 17.2. Currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, spatial video provides a 3D stereoscopic vision when viewed on the Apple Vision Pro. The vertical camera layout aligns with the requirement for two cameras positioned on the same plane during recording, potentially extending spatial video capture to the entire iPhone 16 series.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

This strategic move not only enhances user experience but also positions Apple to market the Apple Vision Pro to a broader audience. By democratising spatial video capabilities across the iPhone 16 series, Apple aims to either attract more buyers for the Vision Pro or offer a more affordable entry point for users, as standard iPhones are typically more budget-friendly.

This redesign underscores Apple's gamble on the immersive allure of spatial video, a unique feature that could set the iPhone 16 apart. While rumours suggest that the iPhone 16's cameras may not see a major hardware upgrade, Apple could leverage AI-assisted features to elevate the overall camera performance and distinguish it from its predecessor. The race for innovation in the smartphone industry continues, with Apple pushing the boundaries to captivate users with cutting-edge technology.

Also read other top stories today:

Demand for Deepfake regulation! Artificial intelligence experts and industry executives, including ‘AI godfather' Yoshua Bengio, have signed an open letter calling for more regulation around the creation of deepfakes. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Sora raises fears! Since OpenAI rolled out its text-to-video AI generation platform, leading content creators are fearing if they are the latest professionals about to be replaced by algorithms. Check out all the details here.

Microsoft to build a home-grown processor! Microsoft has become a customer of Intel's made-to-order chip business. The company will use Intel's 18A manufacturing technology to make a forthcoming chip that the software maker designed in-house. Read all about it here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!