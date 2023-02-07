Samsung Galaxy S23 5g 256gb Price in India (07, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G 256GB Samsung Galaxy S23 5G 256GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 70,499 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.36 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510) Processor, 3900 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S23 5G 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S23 5G 256GB now with free delivery.