 Samsung Galaxy S23 5g 256gb Price in India (07, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 5G 256GB

    Samsung Galaxy S23 5G 256GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 70,499 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.36 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510) Processor, 3900 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S23 5G 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S23 5G 256GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 07 February 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38609/heroimage/154611-v1-samsung-galaxy-s23-5g-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38609/images/Design/154611-v1-samsung-galaxy-s23-5g-256gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38609/images/Design/154611-v1-samsung-galaxy-s23-5g-256gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38609/images/Design/154611-v1-samsung-galaxy-s23-5g-256gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38609/images/Design/154611-v1-samsung-galaxy-s23-5g-256gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹70,499
    256 GB
    6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    Octa core (3.36 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)
    50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP
    12 MP
    3900 mAh
    Android v13
    Samsung Galaxy S23 5g 256gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • 3900 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 25W: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F1.8
    • F2.2
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 12 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length)
    Design
    • Back: Gorilla Glass Victus 2
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    • 146.3 mm
    • Dust proof
    • 7.6 mm
    • 168 grams
    • Green, Phantom Black, Cream, Lavender
    • 70.9 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    • 87.87 %
    • Dynamic AMOLED
    • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus 2
    • 1750 nits
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 19.5:9
    • 120 Hz
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 422 ppi
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    General
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • Samsung One UI
    • Samsung
    • February 2, 2023 (Official)
    • Android v13
    • Galaxy S23 5G 256GB
    Multimedia
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.3
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • LPDDR5X
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR5X
    • 8 GB
    • 4 nm
    • Adreno 740
    • Octa core (3.36 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 12MP + 10MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Ultrasonic
    Storage
    • No
    • UFS 4.0
    • Yes
    • 256 GB
    Samsung Galaxy S23 5g 256gb