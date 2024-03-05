Upgrade your smartphone experience with iPhone 14 Plus! Amazon rolls out big price drop, other offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Mar 05, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Planning to switch to a new smartphone? Make it a premium experience with the iPhone 14 Plus! Get it at a huge discount on Amazon, among other offers.
Photo Credit: Apple
Looking for a smartphone upgrade but can’t decide which iPhone to buy? There’s an amazing offer live on the iPhone 14 Plus!
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 14 Plus features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU.
Check here
Photo Credit: reuters
While it usually costs a premium, you can purchase the iPhone 14 Plus with a massive price drop, courtesy of Amazon!
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 14 Plus 128GB variant is originally priced at Rs.89900. However, you can get it for just Rs. 66999 on the e-commerce platform.
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, Amazon is providing a massive initial 25 percent discount on iPhone 14 Plus. That’s not it.
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can also avail of exciting exchange offers which will further take down the price of the iPhone 14 Plus.
Photo Credit: Apple
By exchanging your old smartphone, you can get up to Rs.27000 off. However, the price will be based on the model and working condition of your existing device.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 14 Plus is available for purchase in several color options including Purple, Starlight, Red, and more, as per your liking.
Check related web stories:
Amazon rolls out Apple iPhone 15 price drop! Check discounts, bank offers and more
Grab Apple iPhone 13 at 17 pct discount; check other offers from Amazon t
iPhone 15 Pro Max: Elevating Smartphone Excellence
Save big on iPhone 15 Pro! Get it for just Rs. 127990 on Amazon
View more