Grab a huge discount on the Apple iPhone 15 during the Amazon Great Summer sale.
The launch of iPhone 16 is just about 5 months away, which means the iPhone 15 price will gradually decrease during e-commerce sales.
Amazon recently started its Great Summer sale in which the iPhone 15 model is available at a huge discounted price.
The iPhone 15 is originally available at Rs.79990. However, during the Amazon sale, you can get it at Rs.70500.
This gives iPhone 15 buyers a great 12 percent discount on the smartphone.
Additionally, buyers can get additional off by availing bank and exchange offers.
You can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.750 on ICICI Bank Credit Card Non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000
You can get a Rs.500 discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card 9 months and above EMI transactions with a min purchase value of Rs.40000
Buyers can also avail exchange offer to further reduce the price of the iPhone 15.
