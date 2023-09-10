iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus price in India: As Apple event 2023 looms large, know what to expect

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 10, 2023
Photo Credit: Unsplash

This year, Apple promises significant upgrades across the iPhone 15 lineup, including Dynamic Island and improved cameras for the standard models, which are iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Let's see how these upgrades may affect their prices in India.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

Despite all the new features, there's no indication of a price hike for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Speculation has it that the Pro models might see a $100 to $200 increase, but the standard models will not see any price rise.

Product Page
Photo Credit: AP

As things stand, the iPhone 15 price in India is likely to around $799 or Rs. 79,900.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

iPhone 15 Plus price in India is expected to start at around Rs. 89,900, which maintains the price from the previous year.

Photo Credit: HT Tech

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, are expected to introduce remarkable features like the titanium frame and the Action button. Due to these upgrades, they may see a price hike of anything between $100 to $200 this year.

Check More
Photo Credit: HT Tech

Leaked information hints at significant enhancements for the iPhone 15 lineup, including the expansion of the Dynamic Island feature, a shift to USB Type-C charging port, and a potential 48-megapixel camera sensor.

Photo Credit: Usplash

The Apple event 2023 date is September 12, 2023 and the actual confirmation about the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus price will actually come there. So far, the rates being quoted are suggestions by tipsters and analysts.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

As the iPhone 15 launch approaches, excitement brews among over the potential enhancements and prices for these highly anticipated smartphones in the Indian market. Stay tuned.

Check More
Check out related web stories:
iPhone 15 Pro Max release setback ahead of Apple 2023 event
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch: Take a sneak peek ahead of Apple event 2023
iPhone 15 price: Know all about it ahead of Apple event 2023; check iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max prices too
View more