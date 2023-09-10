iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus price in India: As Apple event 2023 looms large, know what to expect
This year, Apple promises significant upgrades across the iPhone 15 lineup, including Dynamic Island and improved cameras for the standard models, which are iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Let's see how these upgrades may affect their prices in India.
Despite all the new features, there's no indication of a price hike for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Speculation has it that the Pro models might see a $100 to $200 increase, but the standard models will not see any price rise.
As things stand, the iPhone 15 price in India is likely to around $799 or Rs. 79,900.
iPhone 15 Plus price in India is expected to start at around Rs. 89,900, which maintains the price from the previous year.
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, are expected to introduce remarkable features like the titanium frame and the Action button. Due to these upgrades, they may see a price hike of anything between $100 to $200 this year.
Leaked information hints at significant enhancements for the iPhone 15 lineup, including the expansion of the Dynamic Island feature, a shift to USB Type-C charging port, and a potential 48-megapixel camera sensor.
The Apple event 2023 date is September 12, 2023 and the actual confirmation about the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus price will actually come there. So far, the rates being quoted are suggestions by tipsters and analysts.
As the iPhone 15 launch approaches, excitement brews among over the potential enhancements and prices for these highly anticipated smartphones in the Indian market. Stay tuned.