Apple Iphone 15 Pro 512gb - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison

Apple iPhone 15 Pro 512GB

Apple iPhone 15 Pro 512GB is a iOS v17 phone, available price is Rs 164,900 in India with 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Apple A17 Pro Processor , 3274 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 15 Pro 512GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 15 Pro 512GB now with free delivery.
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
Key Specs
₹164,900
512 GB
6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
Apple A17 Pro
48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
12 MP
3274 mAh
iOS v17
8 GB
Apple iPhone 15 Pro 512GB Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPhone 15 Pro 512GB in India is Rs. 164,900.  This is the Apple iPhone 15 Pro 512GB base ...Read More

The starting price for the Apple iPhone 15 Pro 512GB in India is Rs. 164,900.  This is the Apple iPhone 15 Pro 512GB base model with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium and Natural Titanium.

Apple IPhone 15 Pro 512GB

(8 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium
Apple Iphone 15 Pro 512gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
  • 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
  • 3274 mAh
  • Apple A17 Pro
  • 12 MP
Battery
  • 3274 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes, Fast, 20W: 50 % in 30 minutes
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Yes
  • Digital Zoom Apple ProRAW Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Sensor-shift Image Stabilization
  • 12 MP f/1.9, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length, 3.6" sensor size)
  • Yes, Retina Flash
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode Macro Mode
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Slo-motion Video HDR Night Time-Lapse Macro Video Action Mode ProRes Video Audio Zoom Stereo recording
  • Single
  • 3840x2160 @ 24 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
Design
  • Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium
  • 146.6 mm
  • 187 grams
  • Dust proof
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 6 meter), IP68
  • 70.6 mm
  • 8.2 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 461 ppi
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2000 nits
  • OLED
  • 120 Hz
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 19.5:9
  • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
  • 88.06 %
General
  • September 13, 2023 (Official)
  • iOS v17
  • Apple
Multimedia
  • No
  • Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
  • Yes
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 / N30 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N48 / N53 / N66 / N70 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.3
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N12 / N20 / N25 / N26 / N28 / N30 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N48 / N53 / N66 / N70 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
Performance
  • Hexa Core (3.78 GHz, Dual core + 2.11 GHz, Quad core)
  • Apple GPU (six-core graphics)
  • 64 bit
  • 8 GB
  • 3 nm
  • Apple A17 Pro
  • LPDDR5
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • No
Storage
  • No
  • NVMe
  • 512 GB
