CMF Phone 1 goes on sale tomorrow in India at 12 PM: Know where to buy and get the best discount offers
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jul 11, 2024
Photo Credit: @cmfbynothing
CMF Phone 1 was recently launched in India and will be available for purchase starting from tomorrow, July 12. Know how to buy it and take advantage of the first day offer.
Photo Credit: @cmfbynothing
The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the CMF Phone 1 is priced at Rs. 15,999, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs. 17,999. Purchase it on Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, and other partners.
Photo Credit: @cmfbynothing
First-day sale offers special bank discounts: 6GB + 128GB variant for Rs. 14,999, and 8GB + 128GB variant for Rs. 16,999.
Photo Credit: @cmfbynothing
CMF Phone 1 features a removable back cover, allowing users to change the cover for a fresh look instead of buying a new device.
Photo Credit: @cmfbynothing
The device features a plastic body with matt or leather finish options for the back panel. The wheel allows attachment of a lanyard or stand, which Nothing sells separately.
Photo Credit: @cmfbynothing
CMF Phone 1 runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. It includes 2 years of Android OS upgrades and three years of security patches.