CMF Phone 1 goes on sale tomorrow in India at 12 PM: Know where to buy and get the best discount offers

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 11, 2024
CMF Phone 1 was recently launched in India and will be available for purchase starting from tomorrow, July 12. Know how to buy it and take advantage of the first day offer.

The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the CMF Phone 1 is priced at Rs. 15,999, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs. 17,999. Purchase it on Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, and other partners.

First-day sale offers special bank discounts: 6GB + 128GB variant for Rs. 14,999, and 8GB + 128GB variant for Rs. 16,999.

CMF Phone 1 features a removable back cover, allowing users to change the cover for a fresh look instead of buying a new device.

The device features a plastic body with matt or leather finish options for the back panel. The wheel allows attachment of a lanyard or stand, which Nothing sells separately.

CMF Phone 1 runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. It includes 2 years of Android OS upgrades and three years of security patches.

Currently running on Android 14, the CMF Phone 1 is eligible for the Android 16 update as well.

The device includes a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. A charger is not included in the retail box along with the charger.

The CMF Phone 1 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 700 nits typical brightness, and 2000 nits peak brightness.

For biometrics, the CMF Phone 1 features an in-display fingerprint sensor, offering a more convenient option than side-mounted sensors.

