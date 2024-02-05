Grab Samsung Galaxy S23 at 27 pct discount on Amazon! Check deals and offers here

Want to upgrade your smartphone but can not find a huge money-saving deal? Do not worry, because Amazon is providing a massive discount on Samsung Galaxy S23. Samsung had launched the Galaxy S24 series recently, and that meant the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 would fall. This has happened and it has given users a chance to get the premium device at a reasonable price. Apart from the Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut, Amazon is also providing bank and exchange offers through which smartphone buyers can further reduce the discount price. Check details here to grab the Samsung device at a great deal.

Samsung Galaxy S23 discount

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is originally priced at Rs.95999 for the 256GB storage variant, but on Amazon, the device is available at Rs.69999, giving smartphone buyers a massive 27 percent discount.

This is not all! Amazon is also offering bank and exchange offers to get additional benefits on buying the Samsung Galaxy S23. Know more about offers here.

Samsung Galaxy S23 bank and exchange offer

You can get the Samsung Galaxy S23 and a Rs. 5000 Instant Discount on an HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.25000. Also, get a Rs.1000 Discount on IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card EMI transaction with a minimum purchase value of Rs.34999.

Additionally, get up to Rs. 27000 off on the Samsung Galaxy S23 by exchanging your old smartphone with a new one. However, the exchange rate will be based on the smartphone's model and working condition. Therefore, make sure that the smartphone does not have any physical damage and is in a smooth working condition for hassle-free exchange.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S23?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 3900 mAh battery. It features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary wide camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens. In the front, the Galaxy S23 is equipped with a 12MP selfie camera.

