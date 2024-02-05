 Grab Samsung Galaxy S23 at 27 pct discount on Amazon! Check deals and offers here | Mobile News

Grab Samsung Galaxy S23 at 27 pct discount on Amazon! Check deals and offers here

Upgrade your smartphone with Samsung Galaxy S23 and grab a huge discount on the device on Amazon.

By: HT TECH
Feb 05 2024, 16:11 IST
Amazon is offering a huge discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23. Check details here. (HT Tech)

Want to upgrade your smartphone but can not find a huge money-saving deal? Do not worry, because Amazon is providing a massive discount on Samsung Galaxy S23. Samsung had launched the Galaxy S24 series recently, and that meant the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 would fall. This has happened and it has given users a chance to get the premium device at a reasonable price. Apart from the Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut, Amazon is also providing bank and exchange offers through which smartphone buyers can further reduce the discount price. Check details here to grab the Samsung device at a great deal.

Samsung Galaxy S23 discount

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is originally priced at Rs.95999 for the 256GB storage variant, but on Amazon, the device is available at Rs.69999, giving smartphone buyers a massive 27 percent discount.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

This is not all! Amazon is also offering bank and exchange offers to get additional benefits on buying the Samsung Galaxy S23. Know more about offers here.

B0BT9DVZLZ-1

Samsung Galaxy S23 bank and exchange offer

You can get the Samsung Galaxy S23 and a Rs. 5000 Instant Discount on an HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.25000. Also, get a Rs.1000 Discount on IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card EMI transaction with a minimum purchase value of Rs.34999.

Additionally, get up to Rs. 27000 off on the Samsung Galaxy S23 by exchanging your old smartphone with a new one. However, the exchange rate will be based on the smartphone's model and working condition. Therefore, make sure that the smartphone does not have any physical damage and is in a smooth working condition for hassle-free exchange.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S23?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 3900 mAh battery. It features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary wide camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens. In the front, the Galaxy S23 is equipped with a 12MP selfie camera.

Also read other top stories today:

Elon Musk's Neuralink Troubles Over? Well, Neuralink's challenges are far from over. Implanting a device in a human is just the beginning of a decades-long clinical project beset with competitors, financial hurdles and ethical quandaries. Read all about ithere.

Cybercriminals Pull Off Deepfake Video Scam! Scammers tricked a multinational firm out of some $26 million by impersonating senior executives using deepfake technology, Hong Kong police said Sunday, in one of the first cases of its kind in the city. Know how they did ithere.

Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg apologised to families of children exploited online. But that is not enough. Here is what lawmakers in the US must push social media companies to do now. Dive inhere.

05 Feb, 16:11 IST
