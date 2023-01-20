 Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Samsung Phones Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 81,999 in India with 12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.9 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.8 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4800 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35409/heroimage/141068-v4-samsung-galaxy-s21-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35409/images/Design/141068-v4-samsung-galaxy-s21-plus-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35409/images/Design/141068-v4-samsung-galaxy-s21-plus-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35409/images/Design/141068-v4-samsung-galaxy-s21-plus-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35409/images/Design/141068-v4-samsung-galaxy-s21-plus-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹81,999
    128 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (2.9 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.8 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP
    10 MP
    4800 mAh
    Android v11
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹81,999
    128 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP
    4800 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 91,150 M.R.P. ₹118,990
    Buy Now

    Samsung Phones Prices in India

    Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.665. HT Tech has 390 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.665. HT Tech has 390 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 10 MP
    • 4800 mAh
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Fast, 25W
    • Yes
    • No
    • 01h 01m 51s
    • 4800 mAh
    • Yes
    • Up to 40 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 40 Hours(4G)
    Camera
    • F1.8
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F2.2
    • Single
    • Yes
    • 10 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3.2" sensor size, 1.22µm pixel size)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Dual Pixel autofocus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, Phantom Violet
    • 7.8 mm
    • 75.6 mm
    • 161.5 mm
    • Dust proof
    • 200 grams
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    Display
    • 120 Hz
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 20:9
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 393 ppi
    • 88.77 %
    • 1300 nits
    • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
    • Dynamic AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    General
    • Android v11
    • Samsung One UI
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Galaxy S21 Plus
    • January 29, 2021 (Official)
    • Yes
    • Samsung
    Multimedia
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Samsung Exynos 2100
    • LPDDR5
    • LPDDR5
    • 34.0 s
    • Octa core (2.9 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.8 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • 5 nm
    • 8 GB
    • Mali-G78 MP14
    Smart TV Features
    • 12MP + 64MP + 12MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Ultrasonic
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • Up to 102 GB
    • UFS 3.1
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • No
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus in India?

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus price in India at 64,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (10 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 2100; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus