Icon
Home Tech News After made-in-India Galaxy S24, Samsung to start making laptops in India

After made-in-India Galaxy S24, Samsung to start making laptops in India

Samsung is set to manufacture laptops at its Noida factory in India this year, as the country is an important manufacturing base for the company.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Jan 30 2024, 17:18 IST
Icon
Buy Samsung Galaxy S24 from Blinkit and get it home delivered in just 10 minutes
Samsung
1/5 Samsung has joined forces with Blinkit to revolutionize the delivery experience for customers of the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S24 series. This partnership aims to provide swift delivery of the product, ensuring that customers receive their smartphones within an impressive timeframe of just 10 minutes. (Reuters)
image caption
2/5 Blinkit, renowned for its quick and efficient delivery services, has previously collaborated with Apple reseller Unicorn in 2022. Their collaboration resulted in the delivery of Apple's iPhone 14 within an astonishing 10-minute window. Additionally, Blinkit has partnered with Xiaomi to offer rapid 10-minute delivery of the Mi Air Purifier 3 in specific cities, according to a Fonearena report.  (@letsblinkit)
image caption
3/5 The collaboration with Blinkit addresses the soaring demand for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in India. The Galxy S24 series has achieved remarkable pre-bookings, surpassing previous records and emerging as the most successful S series launch to date. Since January 18, over 250,000 customers in India have pre-booked their Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones. (@letsblinkit)
image caption
4/5 Exclusive Offer for HDFC Bank Customers: Customers opting to purchase the Samsung Galaxy S24 series through Blinkit can take advantage of an exclusive offer. Utilizing an HDFC Bank credit card during the purchase process grants customers an instant cashback of Rs. 5000, adding an extra incentive to choose Blinkit as the preferred delivery platform. (Reuters)
image caption
5/5 Availability: Residents in key metropolitan areas such as Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai have the privilege of ordering the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones through Blinkit. The partnership promises swift and efficient delivery. (Bloomberg)
Samsung
icon View all Images
Samsung has recently launched its flagship Galaxy S24 series smartphone with a key focus on artificial intelligence capability in the device. (REUTERS)

Korean electronics major Samsung, which has started shipping made-in-India premium smartphone Galaxy S24, decided to manufacture laptops at its Noida factory in the country this year, a senior company official said on Monday.

Terming India as its important manufacturing base, Samsung Electronics President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business T M Roh told reporters here that the preparation for the laptop manufacturing is in progress in India.

"We will start manufacturing laptops this year at the Noida factory. Preparations are already underway," said the official who is on an India visit.

Roh said India is an important manufacturing base for the company, and it has received support at various levels from the state and central governments.

The company will continue to cooperate with the government to strengthen manufacturing in India, he added.

The company has recently launched its flagship Galaxy S24 series smartphone with a key focus on artificial intelligence capability in the device.

More than 2.5 lakh customers in India have ordered a Galaxy S24 smartphone since pre-bookings opened in the country on January 18.

Samsung has started shipping made-in-India Galaxy S24 to the customers who pre-booked the device. The company will also export the Galaxy S24 device from India.

In response to a question on reduction of Samsung share in export of mobile phones from India, Roh said that as per market experts the global smartphone market has declined by about 5 per cent and the production across Samsung plants have been optimised in line with global demand.

"Noida is a very important production base for Samsung. It is the second-largest base for Samsung. There may be some changes at the plant to optimise it as per the global demand, but what remains unchanged is the fact that it is an important base for us," Roh said.

He further said that the Noida plant started with manufacturing of feature phones, smartphones, wearable, and tablets, and now the company will start manufacturing laptops this year.

When asked about the impact of AI server shortage in India on the experience of Galaxy S24 AI features, Roh said that the smartphone supports both cloud-based AI and on-device AI.

"Some of the cloud-based AI capabilities that are provided on the device are also customised for the mobile environment, meaning that they have been made lighter and made more specialised for the AI mobile environment. This means that whether in the US, or China as you mentioned, or in India, and in fact anywhere in the world, you will be able to enjoy the cloud-based AI capabilities without much difference," Roh said.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT is working on a proposal for developing the AI ecosystem in the country with an outlay of over 10,000 crore. Under the proposal, the ministry plans to set up the AI compute infrastructure in a public-private-partnership mode to boost the AI ecosystem.

Roh said that the company is also extending AI capabilities to 100 million Galaxy devices this year similar to the features it has launched in Galaxy S24 series.

"The AI Phone is important today and will be even more important down the road because it is the device that people use wherever or whenever it is the easiest to use and to do whatever you and whenever you want. In other words, I believe that the mobile device will be the core of the AI and the AI capabilities," Roh said.

Also read other top stories today:

AI on Apple devices? Apple is working on making AI models that can work on devices alone by making them smaller. But we may have to wait a few years for these to work to circumnavigate the “memory wall”. Know where things stand here.

AI leaders on the rise! Businesses are scrambling to appoint AI leaders with the recent boom in technology, leaving metaverse leaders in the lurch. Instead, AI is taking their place. Find out more about this shift here.

Saviour against AI! Taylor Swift's deepfake photos went viral on X during the weekend but they've since been taken down. Can the Time's Person of the Year save humanity from the dark side of AI? Know all the details here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Jan, 17:18 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI tips
BGMI tips: Top 5 loot hotspots in Vikendi - strategize your game landings for success
Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 map reportedly LEAKED by Rockstar Games employee! Know how it will look
GTA 6
GTA 6 unmasked? The undercover cop twist that could redefine Grand Theft Auto VI's Narrative
GTA Online
GTA Online update: Drag races, double rewards, and exclusive deals await players
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased Tommy Vercetti's return; Fans spot familiar mansion
Nintendo switch game console
Next Nintendo switch game console, with 8-inch LCD screen, coming this year, Omdia says
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon