Samsung Galaxy S24 gets spanking new photos feature - colorize your black-and-white images now
Published Jan 30, 2024
Samsung has rolled out an awesome new feature for Samsung Galaxy S24 users that allows them to colorize black-and-white images.
As far as this feature is concerned, going way back to 2018, it was rumored that Google Photos would roll out the colorize black-and-white images feature, but it never was, Android Authority reports.
However, years went by and we did not see the feature in Google Photos. However, now, Samsung has rolled out this awesome new feature in the new Samsung Galaxy S24.
Tipster Ice Universe (Via Android Authority) revealed the Galaxy S24 enables users to colorize black-and-white images on the gallery app.
In fact, on these new Samsung devices, colorizing photos will not even require an internet connection, thereby improving user privacy and convenience further.
However, the source also claims that the feature is not up to the mark and captures different color tones in comparison to the original colored image.
iPhone also includes the colorize-black-and-white images feature and it reportedly, provides better quality images.
Along with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch, Samsung had also unveiled various amazing artificial intelligence-linked features as part of its Galaxy AI tool.
