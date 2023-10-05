Google Pixel 8 price vs iPhone 15, iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S23, more
Published Oct 05, 2023
Photo Credit: Google
Pixel 8 starts at Rs. 75,999 or $699 ($100 more than Pixel 7).
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 starts at Rs. 79,900.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy S23 price is Rs. 74,999 for 128GB variant.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
iPhone 14 price is Rs. 64,999 for 128GB variant.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Galaxy Z Flip5 starts at Rs. 99,999.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Xiaomi 13 Pro price is Rs. 74,999 for 128GB variant.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra starts at Rs. 89,999.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Oppo Find N2 Flip price is Rs. 89,999.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 starts at Rs. 86,000.
Photo Credit: Pexels
As the smartphone landscape continues to evolve, consumers have an array of choices to suit their preferences and budgets, making it an exciting time for tech enthusiasts.
