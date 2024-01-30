Grab iPhone 15 at 17 pct discount on Flipkart! Check other offers, including massive exchange deal 

Published Jan 30, 2024
Want to buy the latest Apple iPhone 15? Discount is massive and there are other deals available on the smartphone. 

Apple iPhone 15 series was launched in September 2023 with new colors and upgrades. The smartphone has gained huge popularity among smartphone buyers and has helped crown Apple as the biggest phone manufacturer, beating Samsung.

If you are someone who is waiting for the announcement of an iPhone 15 discount, then know that it has just happened on Flipkart. 

The iPhone 15 was originally priced at Rs.79900, however, from Flipkart, you can get it for only Rs. 65,999 after the discount is factored in.

Therefore, Flipkart is offering a huge 17 percent discount on the 128GB variant of the iPhone 15.

This is not all! You can further reduce the price by availing bank and exchange offers. 

Get Rs.1000 off on HDFC Bank Credit card transactions if you purchase the iPhone anytime between Jan 28th, 2024 to Jan 30th 2024.

You can also get a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card on the purchase of iPhone 15.

You can also avail a massive exchange offer - Rs.54900 off! All you have to do is exchange your old smartphone with the new iPhone 15.

Note that the exchange value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working condition. 

