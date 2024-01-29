Mark Gurman tips iOS 18 to be the ‘biggest’ update in iPhone’s history; will support Apple’s AI push

The world is jumping on the artificial intelligence (AI) bandwagon and smartphone makers have dipped their toes in it too. Google is now known for offering various AI features on its Pixel smartphones, whereas Samsung has also brought out Galaxy AI, and a slew of AI-powered features for its smartphones. However, Apple is nowhere to be seen…yet. As per reports, the iPhone maker is planning to introduce a slew of AI upgrades with iOS 18, and it could be the “biggest” update in iPhone's history. Know what Apple has in store for iPhone users.

iOS 18 update

In the Q&A section of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested that iOS 18 will be the biggest update in iPhone's history. “I'm told that the new operating system is seen within the company as one of the biggest iOS updates — if not the biggest — in the company's history,” he wrote.

While Gurman did not delve into any of the potential features that would arrive with iOS 18, Apple has already confirmed one of them.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

RCS support

In November 2023, the Cupertino-based tech giant finally announced support for RCS in iPhones starting in 2024. That means that in the near future, iPhones will potentially be able to take advantage of a better messaging experience including higher resolution photos and videos, audio messages, read receipts, and improved encryption.

AI-powered Siri

Yet another feature that is rumoured to arrive with iOS 18 is an AI-powered Siri. According to a Financial Times report, Morgan Stanley analysts believe that the iOS 18 update will have generative AI in focus, and it could bring a new Siri that is powered by LLMs.

Other rumoured features

According to Gurman, Craig Federighi and his team are actively trying to incorporate generative AI features into iOS 18. As part of the efforts, Apple Music could get auto-generated playlists, while apps like Keynote or Pages could get a feature that automatically generates slide decks. It is also looking to bolster AppleCare with generative AI.

Also read other top stories today:

Video Surveillance! Police in the US will now have to get warrants to obtain video footage from Amazon Ring devices. But what about the millions of other cameras watching us? Know all about it here.

Rising India! Indian smart electronics companies like Lava and Qubo are getting high ratings. Check it out now here.

Bad Apple? From early March, developers will be able to offer alternative app stores on iPhones and opt out of using Apple's in-app payment system, which charges commissions of up to 30%, under the bloc's new rules. However, Spotify is not happy with the changes. Check it all out here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!