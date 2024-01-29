Icon

Mark Gurman tips iOS 18 to be the ‘biggest’ update in iPhone’s history; will support Apple’s AI push

As per reports, Apple is planning to introduce a slew of AI upgrades with iOS 18, and it could be the “biggest” update in iPhone’s history. Know what Apple has in store for iPhone users.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 29 2024, 11:22 IST
Icon
Apple to launch new iOS features in 2024: Know what’s coming to your iPhone in future updates
Apple
1/5 Stolen Device Protection: Apple, with iOS 17.3 update, is planning to bring a new feature that will add an extra layer of security to your iPhone in case it gets lost or stolen. The thief cannot access your device details without Face ID or Touch ID and the feature will not allow them to turn off the FindMy device feature.  (AP)
Apple
2/5 Apple Music collaborative playlist: Apple may bring a new collaborative feature to Apple Music through which various users can add songs to the playlist. Additionally, members of the playlist will also be able to add emoji reactions in front of the music. The Apple Music collaborative playlist is expected to come with iOS 17.3 update, according to a MacRumors report.  (Apple)
Apple
3/5 Advance CarPlay: The new CarPlay is expected to feature multiple displays in the dashboard, a dedicated FM radio app, widgets, and more. The interface will be customized based on the “specific vehicle model and automaker's brand identity,” MacRumors reported. The CarPlay is expected to feature in Acura, Audi, Ford, Honda, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lincoln, and more. (Bloomberg)
Apple
4/5 New Siri features: Apple with iOS 18 is planning to bring generative AI features to Siri and the messages app. Including the LLM model in Siri will make it smarter and it will be able to manage complex tasks. Mark Gurman also said that Siri will be able to “auto-complete sentences.” (Unsplash)
Apple
5/5 Roadside Assistance via Satellite: Now, with the help of a Satellite connection, iPhone users will be able to get Roadside Assistance such as when they get stuck in situations such as flat tires, empty fuel, stuck vehicle or even when they get locked out somewhere mistakenly.  (HT Tech)
Apple
icon View all Images
Apple could introduce various AI-powered features with iOS 18. Check details. (Unsplash)

The world is jumping on the artificial intelligence (AI) bandwagon and smartphone makers have dipped their toes in it too. Google is now known for offering various AI features on its Pixel smartphones, whereas Samsung has also brought out Galaxy AI, and a slew of AI-powered features for its smartphones. However, Apple is nowhere to be seen…yet. As per reports, the iPhone maker is planning to introduce a slew of AI upgrades with iOS 18, and it could be the “biggest” update in iPhone's history. Know what Apple has in store for iPhone users.

iOS 18 update

In the Q&A section of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggested that iOS 18 will be the biggest update in iPhone's history. “I'm told that the new operating system is seen within the company as one of the biggest iOS updates — if not the biggest — in the company's history,” he wrote.

While Gurman did not delve into any of the potential features that would arrive with iOS 18, Apple has already confirmed one of them. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

RCS support

In November 2023, the Cupertino-based tech giant finally announced support for RCS in iPhones starting in 2024. That means that in the near future, iPhones will potentially be able to take advantage of a better messaging experience including higher resolution photos and videos, audio messages, read receipts, and improved encryption.

AI-powered Siri

Yet another feature that is rumoured to arrive with iOS 18 is an AI-powered Siri. According to a Financial Times report, Morgan Stanley analysts believe that the iOS 18 update will have generative AI in focus, and it could bring a new Siri that is powered by LLMs.

Other rumoured features

According to Gurman, Craig Federighi and his team are actively trying to incorporate generative AI features into iOS 18. As part of the efforts, Apple Music could get auto-generated playlists, while apps like Keynote or Pages could get a feature that automatically generates slide decks. It is also looking to bolster AppleCare with generative AI.

Also read other top stories today:

Video Surveillance! Police in the US will now have to get warrants to obtain video footage from Amazon Ring devices. But what about the millions of other cameras watching us? Know all about it here.

Rising India! Indian smart electronics companies like Lava and Qubo are getting high ratings. Check it out now here.

Bad Apple? From early March, developers will be able to offer alternative app stores on iPhones and opt out of using Apple's in-app payment system, which charges commissions of up to 30%, under the bloc's new rules. However, Spotify is not happy with the changes. Check it all out here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Jan, 11:22 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Mark Gurman tips iOS 18 to be the ‘biggest’ update in iPhone’s history; will support Apple’s AI push
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI tips
BGMI tips: Top 5 loot hotspots in Vikendi - strategize your game landings for success
Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 unmasked? The undercover cop twist that could redefine Grand Theft Auto VI's Narrative
GTA Online
GTA Online update: Drag races, double rewards, and exclusive deals await players
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased Tommy Vercetti's return; Fans spot familiar mansion
Nintendo switch game console
Next Nintendo switch game console, with 8-inch LCD screen, coming this year, Omdia says
Pokemon
Pokemon with Guns shock for Palworld as Pokemon looks to investigate copycat claims
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon