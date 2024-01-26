Icon

5 Best Flagship Smartphones: Get up to 33% off on top iPhone models from latest iPhone 15 to iPhone 12

Ready for a phone upgrade? Explore these 5 best flagship smartphones, from iPhone 15 to iPhone 12 and enjoy the latest features.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 26 2024, 21:58 IST
Icon
Looking for iPhone video editing apps? InShot, Final Cut Pro to Filmora, check this list out
5 Best Flagship Smartphones
1/6 The art of filming videos on iPhones has evolved with the advancement of camera lenses as is reflected in each new model released every passing year, prompting an increased desire among iPhone filmmakers to edit their footage effortlessly for seamless social sharing directly from their phones. Transforming your creations into masterpieces is now just a few clicks away, thanks to the myriad features offered by many iPhone video editing and for iPads too. However, in a saturated market, finding the right app that aligns with your creative vision can be challenging. To simplify the selection process, let's delve into these top video editing apps for iPhone and iPad. (Pexels)
image caption
2/6 InShot: InShot stands out as the go-to choice for video editors, boasting an intuitive user interface and a comprehensive set of editing tools suitable for both experienced and novice creators. The app facilitates basic functions such as trimming, cutting, splitting, merging, changing speed, adding text and music, all accomplished with just a few taps. With built-in AI tools, ready-to-use presets, and features like auto background removal and slow-motion, InShot provides a seamless editing experience. The app also supports Chroma Key for Picture-in-Picture videos and offers a plethora of transitions and funky stickers. (Apple Store)
image caption
3/6 Final Cut Pro: Tailored for MacOS users, Final Cut Pro is a powerful, advanced video editing software perfect for iPhone filmmakers seeking to create complex projects with added effects. Its user-friendly interface, featuring the Magnetic Timeline for seamless clip trimming and movement, simplifies organization with color-coded clips. Final Cut Pro supports ultra-wide aspect ratios, accommodating anamorphic lenses. Noteworthy features include advanced audio editing, 360° VR Editing, Motion Graphics, and Advanced Color Editing. (Apple)
image caption
4/6 Filmora:  Filmora strikes a balance between simplicity and power, making it ideal for creators with varying levels of video editing knowledge. Offering essential tools for editing, resequencing, and enhancing videos, Filmora includes multicam support and an AR camera for Memoji selfie videos. With playback speed adjustments, comprehensive keyframes, AI smart cutout feature, and support for various aspect ratios, including Instagram stories and YouTube, Filmora caters to a wide range of editing needs. (Play Store)
image caption
5/6 Adobe Premiere Rush: Adobe Premiere Rush empowers users to capture, edit, and share professional-looking videos on the go. The app features best-in-class sound effects, filters, themes, overlays, animations, and graphics. Unlike most apps, Premiere Rush includes an in-built camera for capturing crystal-clear videos. The app supports multiple audio/video tracks, facilitates easy resizing according to different social media channel requirements, and offers an extensive library of original soundtracks and effects. (Adobe)
image caption
6/6 VN: VN addresses the common issue of watermarks on edited videos. The app's straightforward interface allows users to create high-quality videos for social media without any unwanted branding. VN features a multi-track timeline for effortless addition of PiP videos, stickers, and texts. With six preset speed curves, 19 built-in keyframe animation effects, multidimensional transitions, and advanced features like time freeze effect and smart background removal, VN ensures a watermark-free and superior-quality editing experience. (Apple Store)
5 Best Flagship Smartphones
icon View all Images
Get up to 33 percent off on top iPhone models from iPhone 15 to iPhone 12 on Amazon. (Bloomberg)

When it comes to smartphones, iPhones stand out as the epitome of reliable and consistent performance. Their regular updates and seamlessly integrated ecosystem place them at the forefront of the industry. Boasting exceptional camera capabilities and a responsive touch interface, iPhones are unrivaled in delivering an unparalleled user experience. If you're thinking about getting a new smartphone, there are lots of options in the market. But don't forget to back up your iPhone before upgrading or selling it. Now, let's dive into the best iPhones models to purchase in 2024 that can take your phone experience to the next level. Discover the top Apple iPhones that are worth checking out. It's the perfect time to upgrade to the latest iPhone model. Enjoy discounts of up to 33 percent on the newest iPhone 15 to iPhone 12 models.

Products included in this article

icon1% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (256 GB) - Blue Titanium
(130)
₹156,900 ₹159,900
Buy now
icon5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 (256 GB) - Blue
(138)
₹84,900 ₹89,900
Buy now
icon8% OFF
Apple iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB) - Yellow
(1,606)
₹72,990 ₹79,900
Buy now
icon11% OFF
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Starlight
(24,644)
₹52,999 ₹59,900
Buy now
icon32% OFF
Apple iPhone 12 (256GB) - Purple
(32,052)
₹63,999 ₹94,900
Buy now

List of Best Selling Products

See List

Product Ratings Price
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (256 GB) - Blue Titanium 4.5/5 ₹ 156,900
Apple iPhone 15 (256 GB) - Blue 4.5/5 ₹ 84,900
Apple iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB) - Yellow 4.5/5 ₹ 72,990
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Starlight 4.5/5 ₹ 52,999
Apple iPhone 12 (256GB) - Purple 4.5/5 ₹ 63,999
Hide List

1. iPhone 15 Pro Max

B0CHX1K2ZC-1

The first on this list of 5 best flagship smartphones is the iPhone 15 Pro Max, launched on September 12, 2023. It's Apple's top-notch smartphone designed for people who want the best. The phone boasts a large 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with excellent resolution and pixel density, supporting HDR content.It is built tough with Gorilla Glass on the back and Ceramic Shield on the front for durability. It has a Titanium frame and a textured matte glass back. There's a handy Action button that you can customize to do different things. When it comes to cameras, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a powerful setup with 48MP + 12MP + 12MP on the back and a 12MP front camera. It offers cool features like 5X optical zoom, advanced stabilization, and various photography modes. The battery is a robust 4441mAh Li-ion, supporting 15W MagSafe wireless charging and fast wired charging at 20W.

Under the hood, the iPhone 15 Pro Max runs on the A17 Pro chipset and Apple's iOS17. It comes with several sensors for things like light, proximity, acceleration, barometric pressure, compass, and gyroscope. It's a powerhouse of features in a sleek design for those who want the best from their smartphone.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Specifications 
Display6.7-inch
Rear Camera48MP + 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera12MP
RAM8GB
ProcessorApple A17 Pro

2. iPhone 15

B0CHX6N27Y-2

The next on this list of 5 best flagship smartphones is the iPhone 15, comes with a Dynamic Island technology, replacing the traditional notch for a more intuitive user interaction experience. Despite maintaining a consistent 6.1-inch display size, Apple has significantly increased brightness to an impressive 2000 nits, doubling the capability of the previous generation. The standard iPhone 15 showcases an upgraded camera system, featuring a 48MP primary camera with a quad-pixel sensor and 100 percent Focus Pixels for swift autofocus. It incorporates a 24MP super-high-resolution default setting, ensuring detailed and sharp images while optimizing image size efficiency. Users can leverage the 2x Telephoto lens to capture photos at 0.5x, 1x, and 2x zoom levels. The device introduces a new Smart HDR system and a feature automating Portrait photo capture, eliminating the need for manual mode switching.

Specifications 
Display6.1-inch
Rear Camera48MP + 12MP
Front Camera12MP
RAM6GB
ProcessorApple A16 Bionic

3. iPhone 14 Plus

B0BXQ2GTKS-3

The iPhone 14 Plus boasts a Super Retina XDR display, meticulously designed for enhanced productivity and comfort on its 6.7-inch screen, delivering vibrant colors and razor-sharp details. This premium smartphone features a 12 MP main camera and ultra-wide camera, both equipped with Portrait mode for impeccable Focus and Depth Control, ensuring effortless capture of artistic photos. The iPhone 14 Plus supports MagSafe wireless charging up to 15 W and Qi wireless charging up to 7.5 W. Its built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery allows for a rapid 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes with a 20 W adapter (sold separately). Additionally, the device offers impressive battery life with 26 hours of video playback, 20 hours of streaming, and an outstanding 100 hours of audio playback time.

Specifications 
Display6.7-inch
Rear Camera12MP + 12MP
Front Camera12MP
OSiOS 16
ProcessorApple A15 Bionic

4. iPhone 13

B09G9D8KRQ-4

The second-last on this list of 5 best flagship smartphones is the iPhone 13. It boasts a remarkable 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, offering an immersive visual experience. The phone's advanced camera system comprises a dual 12MP + 12MP rear setup and a 12MP front camera, equipped with versatile photography modes like Photographic Styles and Smart HDR 4. Night mode enhances low-light photography capabilities. Powered by the A15 Bionic processor, the iPhone 13 ensures stellar performance. The device supports 15W wireless charging, with fast-charging capability allowing for a 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes when using a 20W adapter or higher. This amalgamation of cutting-edge display, powerful camera features, and efficient processing makes the iPhone 13 a standout device for those seeking a top-tier smartphone experience.

Specifications 
Display6.1-inch
Rear Camera12MP + 12MP
Front Camera12MP
OSiOS 15
ProcessorApple A15 Bionic

5. iPhone 12

B0932RLX4G-5

The iPhone 12 is a powerhouse with a spacious 128 GB internal storage and a stunning 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR Display, offering a visually immersive experience. Its camera capabilities are exceptional, featuring a 12MP dual-lens system on the rear and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera, ensuring top-notch photo and video quality. Fueling the device's performance is the A14 bionic chip with a Next Generation Neural Engine Processor, delivering impressive speed and efficiency across various tasks.

In terms of durability, the iPhone 12 incorporates Ceramic Shield technology for up to four times better drop performance and boasts industry-leading IP68 water resistance, enhancing its robustness. Noteworthy features include Dolby Vision HDR recording, enabling high-quality video recording, editing, and playback. The device supports content streaming to Apple TV or smart TVs using AirPlay. With Night Mode Time-lapse Video, users can capture captivating light trails with the assistance of a tripod, and 10-bit HDR Video Recording provides approximately 60 times more colors compared to traditional 8-bit video recording, ensuring a rich and vibrant visual experience.

Specifications 
Display6.1-inch
Rear Camera12MP + 12MP
Front Camera12MP
OSiOS 14
ProcessorApple A14 Bionic
Top 3 features for you
ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
    
iPhone 15 Pro Max6.7-inch Super Retina XDR displayAction buttonA17 Pro chipset
iPhone 1548MP primary cameraApple A16 Bionic chip2x Telephoto lens
iPhone 14 Plus6.7-inch Super Retina XDR displaySupports MagSafe wireless charging12 MP main camera
iPhone 136.1-inch Super Retina XDR displayA15 Bionic processor12MP + 12MP rear camera setup
iPhone 1212MP TrueDepth Front CameraA14 Bionic chipIP68 water resistance


 

Also read these top stories today:

Copycat? The Pokemon Company warned it plans to investigate reports that the new hit video game "Palworld" violates the intellectual copyright of its iconic franchise. Widely described as "Pokemon with Guns" when it was released last week, the makers of "Palworld" said it sold more than 8 mn copies in less than 6 days. Dive in and see what the gripe is here

Apple wins in China after all! Apple iPhone was the top-selling smartphone series in China for the first time last year, a surprisingly strong showing in the face of fierce competition. Know the exact situation here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Worry about your iPhone being stolen?  Here is what you need to do now to make sure you don't get that sinking feeling. Dive in here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know. 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Jan, 21:58 IST
Home Mobile News 5 Best Flagship Smartphones: Get up to 33% off on top iPhone models from latest iPhone 15 to iPhone 12
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased Tommy Vercetti's return; Fans spot familiar mansion
Nintendo switch game console
Next Nintendo switch game console, with 8-inch LCD screen, coming this year, Omdia says
Pokemon
Pokemon with Guns shock for Palworld as Pokemon looks to investigate copycat claims
Microsoft layoffs
Activision Blizzard buyout fallout: 1,900 employees sacked in huge Microsoft layoffs drive
online gaming
"Stay safe while gaming online!" alerts MHA's Cyber wing
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon