5 Best Flagship Smartphones: Get up to 33% off on top iPhone models from latest iPhone 15 to iPhone 12

When it comes to smartphones, iPhones stand out as the epitome of reliable and consistent performance. Their regular updates and seamlessly integrated ecosystem place them at the forefront of the industry. Boasting exceptional camera capabilities and a responsive touch interface, iPhones are unrivaled in delivering an unparalleled user experience. If you're thinking about getting a new smartphone, there are lots of options in the market. But don't forget to back up your iPhone before upgrading or selling it. Now, let's dive into the best iPhones models to purchase in 2024 that can take your phone experience to the next level. Discover the top Apple iPhones that are worth checking out. It's the perfect time to upgrade to the latest iPhone model. Enjoy discounts of up to 33 percent on the newest iPhone 15 to iPhone 12 models. Products included in this article 1% OFF Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (256 GB) - Blue Titanium (130) 5% OFF Apple iPhone 15 (256 GB) - Blue (138) 8% OFF Apple iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB) - Yellow (1,606) 11% OFF Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Starlight (24,644) 32% OFF Apple iPhone 12 (256GB) - Purple (32,052)

List of Best Selling Products

1. iPhone 15 Pro Max

B0CHX1K2ZC-1

The first on this list of 5 best flagship smartphones is the iPhone 15 Pro Max, launched on September 12, 2023. It's Apple's top-notch smartphone designed for people who want the best. The phone boasts a large 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with excellent resolution and pixel density, supporting HDR content.It is built tough with Gorilla Glass on the back and Ceramic Shield on the front for durability. It has a Titanium frame and a textured matte glass back. There's a handy Action button that you can customize to do different things. When it comes to cameras, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a powerful setup with 48MP + 12MP + 12MP on the back and a 12MP front camera. It offers cool features like 5X optical zoom, advanced stabilization, and various photography modes. The battery is a robust 4441mAh Li-ion, supporting 15W MagSafe wireless charging and fast wired charging at 20W.

Under the hood, the iPhone 15 Pro Max runs on the A17 Pro chipset and Apple's iOS17. It comes with several sensors for things like light, proximity, acceleration, barometric pressure, compass, and gyroscope. It's a powerhouse of features in a sleek design for those who want the best from their smartphone.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Specifications Display 6.7-inch Rear Camera 48MP + 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 12MP RAM 8GB Processor Apple A17 Pro

2. iPhone 15

B0CHX6N27Y-2

The next on this list of 5 best flagship smartphones is the iPhone 15, comes with a Dynamic Island technology, replacing the traditional notch for a more intuitive user interaction experience. Despite maintaining a consistent 6.1-inch display size, Apple has significantly increased brightness to an impressive 2000 nits, doubling the capability of the previous generation. The standard iPhone 15 showcases an upgraded camera system, featuring a 48MP primary camera with a quad-pixel sensor and 100 percent Focus Pixels for swift autofocus. It incorporates a 24MP super-high-resolution default setting, ensuring detailed and sharp images while optimizing image size efficiency. Users can leverage the 2x Telephoto lens to capture photos at 0.5x, 1x, and 2x zoom levels. The device introduces a new Smart HDR system and a feature automating Portrait photo capture, eliminating the need for manual mode switching.

Specifications Display 6.1-inch Rear Camera 48MP + 12MP Front Camera 12MP RAM 6GB Processor Apple A16 Bionic

3. iPhone 14 Plus

B0BXQ2GTKS-3

The iPhone 14 Plus boasts a Super Retina XDR display, meticulously designed for enhanced productivity and comfort on its 6.7-inch screen, delivering vibrant colors and razor-sharp details. This premium smartphone features a 12 MP main camera and ultra-wide camera, both equipped with Portrait mode for impeccable Focus and Depth Control, ensuring effortless capture of artistic photos. The iPhone 14 Plus supports MagSafe wireless charging up to 15 W and Qi wireless charging up to 7.5 W. Its built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery allows for a rapid 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes with a 20 W adapter (sold separately). Additionally, the device offers impressive battery life with 26 hours of video playback, 20 hours of streaming, and an outstanding 100 hours of audio playback time.

Specifications Display 6.7-inch Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 12MP OS iOS 16 Processor Apple A15 Bionic

4. iPhone 13

B09G9D8KRQ-4

The second-last on this list of 5 best flagship smartphones is the iPhone 13. It boasts a remarkable 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, offering an immersive visual experience. The phone's advanced camera system comprises a dual 12MP + 12MP rear setup and a 12MP front camera, equipped with versatile photography modes like Photographic Styles and Smart HDR 4. Night mode enhances low-light photography capabilities. Powered by the A15 Bionic processor, the iPhone 13 ensures stellar performance. The device supports 15W wireless charging, with fast-charging capability allowing for a 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes when using a 20W adapter or higher. This amalgamation of cutting-edge display, powerful camera features, and efficient processing makes the iPhone 13 a standout device for those seeking a top-tier smartphone experience.

Specifications Display 6.1-inch Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 12MP OS iOS 15 Processor Apple A15 Bionic

5. iPhone 12

B0932RLX4G-5

The iPhone 12 is a powerhouse with a spacious 128 GB internal storage and a stunning 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR Display, offering a visually immersive experience. Its camera capabilities are exceptional, featuring a 12MP dual-lens system on the rear and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera, ensuring top-notch photo and video quality. Fueling the device's performance is the A14 bionic chip with a Next Generation Neural Engine Processor, delivering impressive speed and efficiency across various tasks.

In terms of durability, the iPhone 12 incorporates Ceramic Shield technology for up to four times better drop performance and boasts industry-leading IP68 water resistance, enhancing its robustness. Noteworthy features include Dolby Vision HDR recording, enabling high-quality video recording, editing, and playback. The device supports content streaming to Apple TV or smart TVs using AirPlay. With Night Mode Time-lapse Video, users can capture captivating light trails with the assistance of a tripod, and 10-bit HDR Video Recording provides approximately 60 times more colors compared to traditional 8-bit video recording, ensuring a rich and vibrant visual experience.

Specifications Display 6.1-inch Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 12MP OS iOS 14 Processor Apple A14 Bionic

Top 3 features for you Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 iPhone 15 Pro Max 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display Action button A17 Pro chipset iPhone 15 48MP primary camera Apple A16 Bionic chip 2x Telephoto lens iPhone 14 Plus 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display Supports MagSafe wireless charging 12 MP main camera iPhone 13 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display A15 Bionic processor 12MP + 12MP rear camera setup iPhone 12 12MP TrueDepth Front Camera A14 Bionic chip IP68 water resistance



Also read these top stories today:

Copycat? The Pokemon Company warned it plans to investigate reports that the new hit video game "Palworld" violates the intellectual copyright of its iconic franchise. Widely described as "Pokemon with Guns" when it was released last week, the makers of "Palworld" said it sold more than 8 mn copies in less than 6 days. Dive in and see what the gripe is here.

Apple wins in China after all! Apple iPhone was the top-selling smartphone series in China for the first time last year, a surprisingly strong showing in the face of fierce competition. Know the exact situation here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Worry about your iPhone being stolen? Here is what you need to do now to make sure you don't get that sinking feeling. Dive in here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.