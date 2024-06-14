iPhone 14 available at 17% discount on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 14, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Grab this amazing deal available on iPhone 14 on Flipkart and also check out the huge exchange offer.
Photo Credit: Apple
Planning to buy an older-generation iPhone? Then now is the right time and Flipkart is offering huge deals.
Photo Credit: Apple
As the new iPhone 16 series is just 3 months away from launch, older generation iPhones will get significant price drops.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 14 is currently available at a huge discounted price which will give a reasonable buy, check details.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 14 is originally priced at Rs.69900, However, on Flipkart, you can get it for Rs.57999.
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, Flipkart is providing you with a great 17 percent discount on the iPhone 14 of 128GB storage variant.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
You can further avail bank and exchange offers to reduce the already discounted price of the iPhone 14.
Photo Credit: Apple
With Axis Bank Card, you can get an instant discount of 5 percent which will slightly reduce the price of the smartphone.
Photo Credit: Apple
Lastly, you can also take advantage of the exchange offer and get up to Rs.50000 off on iPhone 14.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 13 price drops by Rs.6901 on Flipkart: Check out deals and discounts
iPhone 15 Pro price cut on Amazon: Check out this bank offer
iPhone 14 Plus Price drops by 23% on Flipkart: Check out new deals and discounts
iOS 18 update: 6 new iPhone features coming to Messages app
View more