iPhone 14 Plus Price drops by 23% on Flipkart: Check out new deals and discounts
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 10, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Check out this amazing discount available on iPhone 14 Plus on Flipkart and grab bank and exchange offers as well.
Photo Credit: Apple
Are you someone who wants a smartphone with a bigger battery life? Then the iPhone 14 Plus could be a great choice for you.
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 14 Plus is backed by a 4,325 mAh battery which gives the device an entire day of battery life.
Photo Credit: Apple
Additionally, the smartphone supports 25W charging which quickly powers up the device. Now, the iPhone 14 Plus is available at a huge discount price.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
According to Flipkart, the iPhone 14 Plus is priced at Rs.79990. However, on Flipkart, you can get it for Rs.60999.
Photo Credit: Apple
This gives you a great 23 percent discount on the iPhone 14 Plus with a bigger battery.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
You can further avail bank and exchange offers which will further reduce the price of smartphone.
Photo Credit: Apple
You can grab 5 percent cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Card which will slightly reduce the price.
Photo Credit: Apple
With an exchange offer, you can get up to Rs.50000 off on the purchase of iPhone 14 Plus. However, the value will be based on the smartphone's model and working conditions.
Check related web stories:
iOS 18 update: 6 new iPhone features coming to Messages app
iPhone 14 price drops by 21% on Amazon: Check out latest offers and deals
iPhone 15 price drops by 11 percent: Check out bank and exchange offers
iPhone 16 launch: 8 big upgrades Apple is planning to bring to Pro models
View more