iPhone 15 Pro price cut on Amazon: Check out this bank offer
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 12, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Check out this exciting offer available on iPhone 15 Pro on Amazon and get great deals by using bank offers.
Photo Credit: Amazon
iPhone 15 Pro is now set to get more advanced with the upcoming iOS 18 update and AI features as announced at the WWDC event.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Additionally, with its A17 Pro chipset, iPhone 15 Pro will have the ability to support “Apple Intelligence”
Buy Here!
Photo Credit: Apple
And the more exciting news is this, you can get the iPhone 15 Pro at a reasonable price on Amazon.
Photo Credit: AP
Originally, the iPhone 15 Pro is priced at Rs.134900 for a 128GB variant. However, you can get it for Rs.127990 on Amazon.
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, Amazon is providing you with a 5 percent discount on iPhone 15 Pro. You can further use bank and exchange offers to reduce the price of the iPhone.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
You can get a flat Rs.3000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.80940.
Photo Credit: Apple
You can also grab flat Rs.3000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card at a minimum purchase value of Rs.80940.
Photo Credit: Apple
Also, with an exchange offer, you can get up to Rs.44250 off. However, the final price will be based on the smartphone model and working condition.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 14 Plus Price drops by 23% on Flipkart: Check out new deals and discounts
iOS 18 update: 6 new iPhone features coming to Messages app
iPhone 14 price drops by 21% on Amazon: Check out latest offers and deals
iPhone 15 price drops by 11 percent: Check out bank and exchange offers
View more