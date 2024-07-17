Check related web stories:

iPhone 15 Pro, Apple AirPods worth over Rs. 6000000 seized at airport

iPhone 15 Pro Max worth ₹ 4.7 crore and 9 most expensive phones in 2024

iPhone 15 Plus price drops ahead of Amazon sale: Check out deals and discounts

iPhone 14 Plus is available at 29% discount on Flipkart: Check out latest deals and offers