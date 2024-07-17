iPhone 14 price drops ahead of Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024, over
₹
17000 off
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 17, 2024
Grab the iPhone 14 at a 21 percent discount ahead of the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024. Check out bank and exchange offers as well.
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 will commence on July 20 and last till July 21 at midnight. During the sale, several smartphones will be available at hefty discounts.
However, just a few days before the sale, Amazon significantly reduced the price of the iPhone 14 smartphone.
Without discount, the iPhone 14 retails for Rs.79900 for the 128GB variant. However, on Amazon, it is available at just Rs.62800.
Therefore, Amazon is offering a huge 21 percent discount on iPhone 14 and now you can get this smartphone at a very reasonable price.
In addition to the discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to reduce the price of the smartphone.
Buyers can get an Rs.3000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs. 41940.
Additionally, with an exchange offer, buyers can enjoy up to Rs.55900 off. But there is a catch.
The final exchange value is based on the old smartphone’s model and working conditions. Therefore, to get a higher exchange value you must meet all the given criteria.
