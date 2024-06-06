iPhone 15 price drops by 11%: Check latest bank offers on Flipkart
Published Jun 06, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Flipkart is offering a huge discount on iPhone 15 with 11 percent off and exciting bank offers.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 is the latest Apple offering before the iPhone 16 series debuts in September with upgraded specs and a hefty price.
Photo Credit: Apple
If you are planning to buy an older-generation iPhone, then now is the perfect time as e-commerce websites such as Flipkart and Amazon are offering great deals.
Photo Credit: reuters
Check out this great offer available on iPhone 15 on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 is priced at Rs.79990 for the 128GB variant. However, you can get it just for Rs.70,999 on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Apple
Therefore, Flipkart is offering you an 11 percent discount on the latest iPhone 15 model.
Photo Credit: Apple
You can further avail bank and exchange offers to reduce the discounted price of the iPhone 15.
Photo Credit: Apple
You can get Rs.4000 Off on ICICI Bank Credit Non-EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions.
Photo Credit: Apple
With an exchange offer, you can get up to Rs.53000 off. However, the price will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
