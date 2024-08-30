iPhone 15 available at Rs.65999 on Flipkart: Check out additional offers
Published Aug 30, 2024
Flipkart is offering a 17% discount on iPhone 15, check out more details.
Planning to buy the iPhone 15 before the iPhone 16 launches? Then now is the perfect time.
Last year, the iPhone 15 experienced a significant upgrade with a 48MP main camera, dynamic Island, and a new chipset.
Now, you can get the iPhone 15 at a very reasonable price on Amazon.
The iPhone 15 retails for Rs.79600 for the 128GB variant, however, you can get it for just Rs.65999.
Therefore, Flipkart is offering a 17% discount on the smartphone. To further reduce the price, buyers can avail bank and exchange offers.
With Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you can 5% unlimited cashback.
Additionally, with an exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.52500 off on iPhone 15.
However, the exchange price will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
