iPhone 15 gets 19% discount on Flipkart: Check out latest deals and offers
Published Oct 29, 2024
Flipkart is offering a massive discount on the iPhone 15, allowing buyers to get it at a reasonable price.
The last few days of Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale are left, which means if you haven’t bought your desired product, then you still have some time.
Today, the iPhone 15 model is available at a hefty discount price, making it a reasonable purchase this Diwali.
Check out the latest iPhone 15 offers to grab it at the lowest price from Flipkart.
iPhone 15 retails for Rs.69900 for the 128GB variant, however, on Flipkart, it is available at just Rs.56599.
In addition to a 19% discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of smartphones.
Buyers can get 10% off up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions of Rs.4,990 and above.
Buyers can also avail 10% off up to Rs.750 on SBI Credit Card transactions of Rs.4,990 and above.
With an exchange offer, Flipkart is providing up to Rs.53950 off on iPhone 15.
