iPhone 15 Pro price drops by 22% on Flipkart: Check out latest offers
Published Oct 28, 2024
Flipkart is offering a huge discount on iPhone 15 Pro, check all deals and discounts.
Planing to buy an iPhone Pro model, but do not want to spend above 1 lakhs? Then we found the right deal.
Last year’s iPhone 15 Pro is currently available at a huge discounted price on Flipkart amid the Big Diwali Sale.
Therefore, check out how you can get the iPhone 15 Pro at a reasonable price.
iPhone 15 Pro retails for Rs.134900 on Flipkart for 128GB storage, however, you can get it for just Rs.103999 after a 22% discount.
That’s not all, in addition to discounts, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price.
Buyers can get 10% off up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions of Rs.4990 and above.
Buyers can also avail 10% off up to Rs.750 on SBI Credit Card transactions of Rs.4990 and above.
Lastly, with exchange offers buyers can get up to Rs.65600 off on iPhone 15 Pro.
