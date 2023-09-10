iPhone 15 Pro Max release setback ahead of Apple 2023 event
Published Sep 10, 2023
The iPhone 15 series is set to be unveiled at the Apple Event on September 12 and it has been named 'Wonderlust.' It promises significant improvements over the previous models.
Among all the phones in the iPhone 15 series, iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to stand out due to huge new features including a titanium body, an Action button, and a periscope zoom lens.
However, there is a potential disappointment for Apple fans over the iPhone 15 Pro Max release date. In fact, there might be a delay of up to 4 weeks before the iPhone reaches the market.
The delay information comes from a tipster named Revegnus, who cited yield issues with Sony, the supplier of image sensors for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Sony's yield issues are related to the production of the image sensors, which are believed to be the same as those used in the iPhone 14 Pro Max but manufactured using a different procedure.
This iPhone 15 Pro Max delay aligns with recent reports, including one mentioning production issues with the display manufacturing technique for thinner bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro models.
Additionally, an equity analyst note, quoted by 9to5Mac mentioned that Sony may struggle to meet the demand for image sensors due to yield problems during production.
All this information is based on leaks and rumors, and there has been no official confirmation from Apple, so it's advisable not to make buying decisions based solely on these rumors.
The best course of action is to wait for the official launch of the iPhone 15 series at the Apple event, where all features, specifications, pricing and yes, release details will be revealed.
