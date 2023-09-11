iPhone 15 launch: Date to price, everything we know about Apple’s next iPhone series
Published Sep 11, 2023
Apple event 2023 is all set and iPhone 15 launch is widely expected to happen on September 12.
The Apple 2023 event is set to take place on September 12 at 10:00 AM PT/10:30 PM IST and will be live-streamed on Apple’s website, and YouTube.
Apple is expected to unveil four iPhones - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are tipped to get several upgrades such as a new 48 MP camera, and USB Type-C charging port.
Apple is also expected to bring its Dynamic Island, which debuted with iPhone 14 Pro models, to all iPhone 15 models.
At present, no price increase for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is expected, meaning they could start at the same $799 and $899 mark respectively.
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to get even more upgrades, with features such as a titanium frame, and A17 Bionic SoC.
Apple has also been tipped to replace its iconic mute switch, which has been present since the first iPhone, with a multi-purpose action button.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to take a further leap in terms of specs, with a new periscope camera that could offer 5X-6X zooming capabilities.
All these changes could come at a cost, with reports hinting at a $100 price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro, and up to $200 increase for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
