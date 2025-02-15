iPhone 15 Plus discounted on Flipkart: Know about latest offers

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Feb 15, 2025
 iPhone 15 Plus gets a huge discount on Flipkart. Check out latest bank and exchange offers.

Planning to buy a new smartphone? Then the iPhone 15 Plus is available at a huge discount if you are looking for a flagship upgrade.

iPhone 15 Plus comes with some intuitive features such as a powerful chipset, a bigger battery, and impressive cameras.

Therefore, check out the latest offers on the iPhone 15 Plus on Flipkart.

The iPhone 15 Plus retails for Rs.79990 for a 128GB variant. However, buyers can get it for Rs.68999 on Flipkart.

Buyers can further reduce the price by availing bank and exchange offers.

Buyers can get 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Flipkart is also offering up to Rs.50000 off on iPhone 15 Plus. However, the price will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.

For instance, if you have an iPhone 13, you can get up to Rs.37999 off.

