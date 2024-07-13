iPhone 15 price drops by 11% on Flipkart: Know about new bank and exchange offers
Flipkart is providing a huge discount on iPhone 15, know how you grab the latest iPhone at a lesser price.
iPhone 15 is one of the most popular iPhones which was announced last year with great upgrades to design, camera, battery, and more
Now, as the iPhone 16 is launching soon, the price of the iPhone 15 has drastically reduced and it is available with great deals and offers.
iPhone 15 is priced at Rs.79900 on Flipkart for the 128GB variant. However, you can get it for just Rs.70999.
Therefore, Flipkart is giving an 11 percent discount on iPhone 15. Over the discounted price, you can also avail bank and exchange offers.
With ICICI Bank Credit and SBI Credit Cards, you can get a Rs.4000 instant discount at a minimum transaction value of Rs.47940.
You can also avail exchange offer and get up to Rs.47999 off on an iPhone 15 on Flipkart.
However, the exchange value will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
