iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more

Apple launched the iPhone 15 Plus yesterday at the “Wonderlust” event along with three other iPhones and two Apple watches. Notably, this iPhone has a screen that is as big as the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max. Check out the iPhone 15 Plus price, specs, features and more here.

Apple event also included the launch of iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It also announced the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Just like last year, Apple has continued its “Plus” version with iPhone 15. It was introduced with the iPhone 14 Plus replacing the iPhone 13 mini versions.

The iPhone 15 Plus features the Dynamic Island feature that was first introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro for intuitive user interface.

The iPhone 15 Plus colour options include pink, yellow, green, blue, and classic black as anticipated earlier. 

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch display with improved 2000 nits peak brightness that will enable users to enjoy the streaming experience even more.

The iPhone 15 Plus is powered by the A16 Bionic chip with a six-core CPU and 5-core GPU for efficient task management.

The iPhone 15 Plus has a new USB-C type charging port which replaced the Lightning port. The changes were made due to the EU's new regulations.

The smartphone features an improved 48MP main camera. Additionally, it comes with three optical zoom levels 0.5x, 1x, and 2x

The iPhone 15 Plus price in India starts from Rs. 89900 and in the US it starts from $899. 

The pre-orders for this iPhone 15 Plus will begin this Friday, September 15, and it will be available for sale from September 22.

