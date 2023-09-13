iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more

Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Sep 13, 2023
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple launched the iPhone 15 Plus yesterday at the “Wonderlust” event along with three other iPhones and two Apple watches. Notably, this iPhone has a screen that is as big as the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max. Check out the iPhone 15 Plus price, specs, features and more here.
Photo Credit: Apple
Apple event also included the launch of iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It also announced the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2.
Photo Credit: Apple
Just like last year, Apple has continued its “Plus” version with iPhone 15. It was introduced with the iPhone 14 Plus replacing the iPhone 13 mini versions.
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 15 Plus features the Dynamic Island feature that was first introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro for intuitive user interface.
Photo Credit: Apple
The iPhone 15 Plus colour options include pink, yellow, green, blue, and classic black as anticipated earlier.
Photo Credit: Apple
The smartphone features a 6.7-inch display with improved 2000 nits peak brightness that will enable users to enjoy the streaming experience even more.