Launched! Check iPhone 15 Pro price, battery, camera, charging, chip

The anticipation is over! Apple has officially introduced the iPhone 15 Pro at its highly-anticipated Wonderlust event, held at the iconic Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California. Let's dive into what Apple has packed into the iPhone 15 Pro.

The iPhone 15 Pro boasts a sleek titanium frame, the same material used in spacecraft. This design makes it the lightest 'Pro' iPhone ever. It also showcases subtle design improvements, including a brushed finish, contoured edges, and thinner bezels.

Action Button: Apple has replaced the iconic mute switch with a versatile action button. Similar to the Apple Watch Ultra, it serves multiple functions, such as toggling between the ring and the silent modes, quick access to the camera or flashlight, and more.

The iPhone 15 Pro's camera system has received a significant upgrade. With a 48MP primary camera and the ability to switch between three focal lengths, users can capture stunning images with 4x more resolution. The new 3X telephoto lens improves close-up photography with advanced stabilization.

The iPhone 15 Pro is powered by the A17 Pro SoC, featuring groundbreaking 3-nanometer chip technology. This chip brings a 10% boost in CPU speed, doubles the performance of the Neural Engine, and introduces a pro-class GPU for enhanced gaming experiences.

At present, no price increase for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is expected, meaning they could start at the same $799 and $899 mark respectively.

While details about the battery life were not revealed at the event, the switch to USB Type-C offers versatile charging options. Fast charging and wireless charging are expected to be part of the package, ensuring you stay powered up throughout the day.

With the efficient A17 Pro chip, the iPhone 15 Pro offers impressive battery life. Enjoy extended usage without worrying about running out of power during your day-to-day activities.

