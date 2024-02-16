iPhone 15 price drop: Get an irresistible 11% discount on Amazon - check amount now
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Feb 16, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
If you are thinking of upgrading your old phone then this is the perfect time. Amazon has slashed the price of the iPhone 15 for you. Now, let's see how much you can save on iPhone 15 with Amazon’s offers and discounts.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 Price Drop: The latest Apple smartphone variant is now more affordable than ever. The 128GB variant, previously priced at Rs. 79990, is now available for Rs. 71490 – that's a huge 11 percent discount.
But wait, there’s more. You can lower the price even more by trading in your old phone and taking advantage of bank offers. This is the best chance to get the iPhone 15 at an unbeatable price.
Photo Credit: reuters
The e-commerce giant Flipkart is providing a Rs. 9901 price cut on the iPhone 15 with additional bank and exchange offers.
Photo Credit: Apple
Trade in your old phone and get up to Rs. 27000 off on the iPhone 15. The discount depends on your old phone's model and condition. To see if this deal is available in your area, just enter your PIN code.
Photo Credit: Apple
And there's more! If you use a OneCard Credit Card for non EMI transactions, you can avail instant discount of 250 by making a minimum purchase of Rs. 7500.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 specs: The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch display and is powered by Apple's powerful A16 Bionic chipset for smooth performance. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup of 48 MP and 12 MP on the back, as well as a 12 MP front camera for excellent selfies.