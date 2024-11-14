iPhone 15 price drops by 15% on Flipkart: Check out latest bank offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 14, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Here’s how you can get an iPhone 15 at a reasonable price if you buy from Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Apple
Planning to buy an iPhone model before the year ends? Then we have found you the right deal on iPhone 15.
Photo Credit: Apple
Did you know? iPhone 15 model became the best-selling smartphone globally, due to its popularity and advanced features.
Photo Credit: reuters
Now, you can also grab the most popular smartphone at a huge discounted price on Flipkart.
Buy here
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 15 is priced at Rs.69900 for a 128GB variant. However, you can get it for just Rs.58,999 on Flipkart.
Photo Credit: Apple
In addition to a 15% discount, Flipkart is also offering exciting bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of iPhone 15.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can get flat Rs.2500 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on 6 and 9 months tenure at a minimum purchase value of Rs.50000.
Photo Credit: Apple
Buyers can also avail flat Rs.3500 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on 12 months tenure at a minimum purchase value of Rs.50000.
Photo Credit: Apple
Finally, with an exchange offer, you can get up to Rs.53200 off on iPhone 15.
Check related web stories:
iPhone 14 price slashed by 14% on Flipkart: Here’s how to grab it at a good deal
iPhone 15 Pro price drops by 22% on Flipkart: Check out deals and offers
iPhone 15 Plus is available at 16% discount on Flipkart: Check out this bank offer
iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 18% on Flipkart: Here’s how to get it at a lower price
View more