iPhone 15 Pro gets 21% discount on Flipkart: Check out latest offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 18, 2024
Check out the huge offer available on iPhone 15 Pro on Flipkart. Know how to avail great deals and offers.
Want to buy the iPhone Pro model? Then Flipkart is offering a huge discount on the iPhone 15 Pro.
iPhone 15 Pro is one of the powerful Apple smartphones with an A17 Pro chip and support for Apple Intelligence.
Here’s how you can get an iPhone 15 Pro at a reasonable price from Flipkart.
iPhone 15 Pro originally retails for Rs.144900 for a 256GB variant, however, it is available for just Rs.113999 on Flipkart.
In addition to a 21% discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to get additional benefits on the purchase.
Buyers can avail flat Rs.3500 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on 12 months tenure.
Buyers can also avail flat Rs.2500 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on 6 or 9 months tenure.
With the exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.60600 off on iPhone 15 Pro. However, the exchange value will be determined by the smartphone’s model.
